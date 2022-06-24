A&M Consolidated, College Station advance to championship bracket at state 7-on-7 tournament

Last year, A&M Consolidated went winless at the state 7-on-7 tournament. The Tigers flipped the script on Day 1 of this year’s event and finished undefeated to win Pool P on Friday afternoon at Veterans Park.

The Tigers topped Corpus Christi Miller 31-14 and Flower Mound Marcus 13-12 before closing the day with a 26-19 win over Houston Heights. Consol will play PSJA in the first round of the Division I championship bracket at 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Field 13B.

Consol senior receiver Wesley Greaves said the Tigers’ expectations coming into the weekend were to start strong. Greaves added the Tigers hope to go unbeaten in bracket play tomorrow and carry momentum into the fall. Consol won the state 7-on-7 tournament in 2019.

“[We] just tried to come out, execute, play as a team and just do the things that we’re coached to do. It’s pretty simple when you’ve got the guys on your team to make plays,” Greaves said.

Defensive stands helped Consol etch a pivotal win over Marcus in the second game of the afternoon, which helped the Tigers finish ahead of the Marauders in the final pool standings.

Will Hargett threw first-half touchdown passes to Payton Bjork and Keshun Thomas that gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead, but Marcus cut Consol’s advantage to 13-12 after scoring before halftime and on the first drive of the second half. Failed extra-point attempts left the Marauders trailing by a point.

The Tigers were stopped in the goal-to-go zone four times on both of their second-half possessions. Marcus had time for a Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the game, but Mo Foketi broke up the pass to seal the win for the Tigers.

“That was awesome,” Greaves said of Foketi’s pass breakup. “Mo’s a dog. He makes those plays all the time.”

QB Ingram helps College Station go 2-1 in pool play

College Station sandwiched wins over Amarillo and Coppell around a narrow loss to Houston Lamar to finish second in Pool N. The Cougars will face McKinney in the first round of the Division I championship bracket at 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Field 8A.

College Station is playing without their top running back Marquise Collins, who is on a recruiting visit to Duke this weekend.

Jackson Ingram quarterbacked all three games for the Cougars. The rising senior transferred from Katy Taylor earlier this year.

“We want to have a really long day tomorrow,” Ingram said.

Against Amarillo, College Station fell behind early but rallied to win 27-20. Ingram found Xavier Vela over the middle for the go-ahead touchdown in the second half, and the Cougars forced a turnover on downs on the Sandies’ ensuing drive, which allowed them to run out the clock.

After falling to Lamar 14-12, College Station stood tall in a 33-26 win over Coppell in its final game of the day.

Jackson Verdugo caught a go-ahead touchdown right before the end of the first half, and Paden Cashion’s touchdown late in the second half put the Cougars ahead by seven. College Station fended off a Hail Mary attempt as a host of Cougars batted down the throw on an untimed down to end the game and seal the win.

“We just had to come back into the third game stronger to start out, keep the momentum going and just keep things rolling on offense,” Ingram said. “I couldn’t have done any of it without my receivers making good catches and good plays, and our defense played really well. We got some big stops.”

