A&M Consolidated-College Station a needed high school football rivalry in B-CS

There’s some outstanding high school football played in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley. But one thing has been missing for the past few years.

A riveting rivalry.

A&M Consolidated and College Station renewed their series Friday night with the Cougars rallying for a 38-28 victory Friday night at Cougar Stadium. The game was a welcomed event after a five-year hiatus, something the community needed.

I can attest to the intensity and emotion this matchup brings because I was a part of the first two games in 2014 and ‘15.

There’s something to be said about doing a short warmup on your own field, getting on a yellow dog and taking an eight-minute drive through the neighborhood you grew up in. It’s the shortest and longest bus ride you might ever take. What’s warm and familiar soon turns cold and chilling. You barely go three miles down Victoria and Welsh Avenue, but you know you’re in enemy territory.

A long walk across the street at either school awaits the visiting team. Family and friends are already there and ready to support you and those there for the home team will heckle you. Hundreds withstood the cold and drizzling rain on Friday to wait for stadium gates to open and get a coveted general admission seat. The game was a sellout, creating that picturesque site with people lining the fence lines. Bands and drills teams from both schools were moved to the track to accommodate more fans. A ticket was only $7, but was priceless to some.

Once the game started, it was go time just like any other Friday night.

A dreary afternoon soon turned into a fireworks factory. The Tigers raced to a 21-0 lead, but the Cougars clawed back by scoring 31 unanswered points en route to a must victory to keep them in the hunt for a district title.

When the game ended, both teams circled up at midfield and prayed together. Then, players walked around, hugging one another and taking photos instead of the standard, single-file handshake line. For seniors, it was one more chance to hug their buddy on the other side they’ve been playing against since they started flag football while at Forest Ridge, Pebble Creek or South Knoll Elementary. Years of competing came to an end for them. The underclassmen could smile or snare, likely reminded their frenemies on the other team, “we’ll get you next year.”

Friday night was high school football at its best. Pride and hometown bragging rights are more valuable than almost any first- or second-round playoff victory.

Unfortunately, rivalries have come and gone in this town.

The Crosstown Showdown between A&M Consolidated and Bryan was a can’t-miss spectacle for years, especially when the game was played at Kyle Field. One of my best friends who played for the Vikings in that final game at Texas A&M in 2013 once told me he’ll never forget playing there, even if they got smoked by the Tigers who dominated the series since the turn of the century.

Anyone know where the Golden Boot or Golden Spike is, though? Any current Tigers or Vikings even know that was the trophies they played for? Bryan and Consol haven’t played since 2019 and although the two teams scrimmaged each other this year, it’s uncertain if or when the game will return in the regular season with the two schools in different classifications now.

With the growth in College Station, it’s possible the Tigers and Cougars could join the Vikings in Class 6A before 2030. That likely would have the three schools in the same district. By then though, College Station also could have a third high school, which could keep all three below the Class 6A cutoff.

Bryan and Rudder didn’t play for the first seven years of Rudder’s existence due to being in different classifications. When the Vikings and Rangers did finally get it going, it was lopsided in Bryan’s favor, but Rudder has indefinite bragging rights after winning the last game of the series in 2017, a most memorable victory for the Rangers.

Those four schools were in the same district for four seasons from 2014-2017. All-BCS team matchups were a common occurrence. Now they’re seldom and it seems unlikely these four schools will ever be in the same district again.

Allen Academy and St. Joseph have a good rivalry going in the six-man private school ranks. But with the amount of good football in this town, local fans deserve more.

That’s what made Friday night so special at Cougar Stadium.

This game will be played for sure again next year. Beyond that, it’s uncertain. But Friday night proved a point: This town needs more consistent high school football rivalries, its community members showed interest and the teams produced a memorable game to watch.

