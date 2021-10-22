A&M Consolidated clinches playoff spot with 27-6 win over Fulshear

ROSENBERG — For the 17th straight season, the A&M Consolidated football team will play in the postseason.
The Tigers clinched a playoff berth after grinding out a 27-6 win over Fulshear in District 10-5A Division II action Friday night at Traylor Stadium. The Tigers were missing a handful of starters due to injury, but they made pivotal stops on defense while their offense executed well enough on the ground.
That being said, offensive success was hard to come by for both teams. The Tigers (7-2, 4-1) gained just 273 total yards, but their strong defensive effort backed by two second-half scoring drives allowed Consol to pull away. The Tigers held Fulshear (4-4, 1-3) to just 264 yards and forced four turnovers, including two on downs.
“Our offense wasn’t clicking too well tonight, so the defense really had to step up,” Consol senior linebacker Tyndall McNamara said. “I think it was the second quarter we gave up that touchdown, and [Fulshear] just kind of marched down the field. We almost had a stop, but they got us on fourth down. All in all, I think we just came together and got a team win.”
With running back Trey Taylor unavailable, Darius Turner led the Tigers’ run-oriented attack with a team-high 125 yards on 26 carries. Turner’s 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter put Consol ahead 20-6.
“I thought the backups stepped in and did a pretty good job hitting downhill and doing the things we needed to do,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “Hopefully, we’ll be back with a lot of guys healthy next week.”
Fulshear was desperate to score trailing by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on downs at its own 31-yard line with 5:09 left. Consol then inserted McNamara to run its “Superman” package on offense and after a pair of 15-yard runs out of the wildcat formation, he dove into the end zone for a 1-yard TD run with 4:36 left to ice the victory.
“It was a huge stop, because it gave us all the momentum in the world,” McNamara said. “And then once he called my name to go in on offense, I was like, I’m getting in the end zone for my team.”
Special teams allowed the Tigers to take a lead after the first drive of the game as Trace Meadows made one cut around a defender and took a punt return 66 yards for a touchdown to give Consol a 7-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
Consol added to its lead with 1:17 left in the first quarter as Will Hargett threw a 23-yard scoring strike to receiver Wesley Greaves. Fulshear blocked the extra point to keep the Tigers’ lead at 13-0.
Fulshear charged back in the second quarter, scoring on Tate Struble’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. The Chargers couldn’t convert a two-point conversion and trailed 13-6.
Now Consol can turn its attention to its regular-season finale at home against Rudder next Friday. The Rangers were off this week and will be trying to clinch their first trip to the playoffs. Next Friday’s game could determine who finishes second in the district and will host a first-round playoff game.
“Next week, if we defeat Rudder, I think that’ll put us in second place,” McNamara said, “so we’ll get our first-round playoff game at home, and I think that’ll really help us with our [goals].”