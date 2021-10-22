A&M Consolidated clinches playoff spot with 27-6 win over Fulshear

“I thought the backups stepped in and did a pretty good job hitting downhill and doing the things we needed to do,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “Hopefully, we’ll be back with a lot of guys healthy next week.”

Fulshear was desperate to score trailing by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on downs at its own 31-yard line with 5:09 left. Consol then inserted McNamara to run its “Superman” package on offense and after a pair of 15-yard runs out of the wildcat formation, he dove into the end zone for a 1-yard TD run with 4:36 left to ice the victory.

“It was a huge stop, because it gave us all the momentum in the world,” McNamara said. “And then once he called my name to go in on offense, I was like, I’m getting in the end zone for my team.”

Special teams allowed the Tigers to take a lead after the first drive of the game as Trace Meadows made one cut around a defender and took a punt return 66 yards for a touchdown to give Consol a 7-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

Consol added to its lead with 1:17 left in the first quarter as Will Hargett threw a 23-yard scoring strike to receiver Wesley Greaves. Fulshear blocked the extra point to keep the Tigers’ lead at 13-0.