On A&M Consolidated first’s offensive drive of the day at Veterans Park, quarterback Will Hargett and wide receiver Payton Bjork showed how well the Tigers’ chemistry is carrying over.

Hargett flicked a laser into the outstretched hands of Bjork on a post route, leading the senior receiver into a wide-open path to the end zone as the Tigers opened Division I action Friday at the state 7-on-7 football tournament with a spark.

The summer event is a chance for new head coach Brandon Schmidt and the assistants he brought in during the offseason to build on his schemes taught during spring practice.

“We’re about halfway through [learning the playbook],” Bjork said. “We tried to learn the base stuff for our offense through spring, so we can just continue through the summer and fall.”

High school coaches can’t instruct or lead their 7-on-7 teams, but they can watch. Consol’s staff sat under a portable canopy taking in the Tigers’ work Friday, knowing that the padless version of football held annually at Veterans Park can lead to success in the fall.

“It’s great for our kids to get out here and compete and build some camaraderie and unity and work together as a team,” Schmidt said. “Really for our kids to get out here and really get to work — particularly the offensive side of the ball — but get to work our system and our terminology and in our reads and progressions, I think it’s great.”

Consol won Pool I with a 2-1 record. After defeating Crandall 14-12 in their opening game, the Tigers beat Haslet Eaton 27-18 before falling to Klein Cain 28-20.

Defensively, linebacker Michael Clark said 7-on-7 is more about raising levels of competition that carry into the fall.

“Our team, it helps us build our chemistry,” Clark said. “We really take 7-on-7 seriously. In the past, it’s really helped us in the season.”

It stands to reason why Clark is ready to take the field in the fall as opposed to the one-hand touch rules of 7-on-7. The new 3-4 defense that Schmidt and his staff will bring to Tigerland Stadium has Clark more than excited for the added opportunities the formation will provide him to blitz the quarterback.

“I love the defense,” Clark said. “I’ve always wanted to run a 3-4.”

The Tigers will kick off play in the Division I championship bracket at 8:45 a.m. Saturday with a first-round matchup against Pflugerville Weiss. Should they win, they will face the winner of Wylie East vs. San Marcos. Consol has the possibility of a local matchup against either Bryan or Rudder in the third round and could see College Station in the semifinals.

As Clark emphasized, victories at the state 7-on-7 tournament are important, but Schmidt also hopes his squad continues to learn the details if us schemes as they build momentum for the fall.

“[The measure of success is] that we come out here and compete and get better,” Schmidt said. “At the end of the day, 7-on-7 has no bearing on what our record is next football season, so the opportunity is to come out here and learn and compete and improve every day.”