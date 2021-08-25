A&M Consolidated aims to compete for district title with new QB

Contending for a district championship is a goal for A&M Consolidated in 2021, but the Tigers first had to sort out one key personnel item — who would be their starting quarterback.
As preseason practice wraps up, senior Brodie Daniel has emerged as the Tigers’ new starting quarterback, Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. Daniel beat out several other players, including freshman Will Hargett.
Fedora said he was pleased with how Consol played in its first scrimmage against Killeen with Daniel at the helm.
“Brodie did a great job in that game scrambling whenever there was blitzes,” Fedora said. “He was able to scramble and still make big passes of it and run the ball. He’s that dual-threat type of quarterback.”
Last season, Daniel played receiver but appeared under center in wildcat formations. He said he’s working on mechanics and is prepared to take over as quarterback, a position he played growing up including on Consol’s JV team in 2019.
Over the summer, Daniel was coached by former Consol quarterback Kyle Willis during the Tigers’ 7-on-7 season.
“He definitely helped me a lot,” Daniel said. “I’m definitely seeing a lot of different stuff now. He’s helping me with my reads, and he’s taught me a lot. I think that’s going to help me throughout the season.”
The Tigers return backup running back Keshun Thomas, who rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman last season. He’s primed to take over as Consol’s starting running back this fall.
“Keshun did a great job as a freshman, and the thing he has is that blast,” Fedora said. “He’s a guy that can run through guys. He can spin off of them. He’s got great speed. The one thing Keshun will tell you, though, is he’s got to keep working on taking care of the football, but he’s a young man that’s got a lot of talent.”
Daniel said he expects Consol to run the ball more with him and Thomas forming a strong tandem in the backfield.
“He’s definitely going to be a big part of our offense,” Daniel said. “I think what’s going to be good this year is I can run a lot, too, so I think that’s going to be two guys that can run the ball. We’ll probably run the ball a lot this year. I think that’s going to be a big factor in our offense.”
On defense, the Tigers return defensive end Jaden Thomas and a trio of linebackers. Last season, Thomas earned first-team all-district honors after tallying 76 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 11 sacks.
“Overall we’re going to be young in the secondary, but I feel like our front seven is going to be really dominant this year,” Thomas said. “We have some people returning — Cole Eckhardt, Tyndall McNamara and Brock Slaydon — and then on our D-line, I’m going to be our only returning starter, but those guys have worked really hard this summer, and they’re going to prove people wrong.”
The Tigers don’t have many doubters. Consol is ranked No. 16 in Texas Football’s preseason Class 5A Division II poll and picked to finish second in loaded District 10-5A-II behind Huntsville. As the Tigers look to finish putting some pieces together, Fedora admitted he wasn’t satisfied with finishing third in district last season.
“That ain’t fun, so it’s one game at a time getting prepared predistrict and be ready, because I think our district’s going to be another year of tough teams,” Fedora said. “Of course, you never know until you get your kids back for two-a-days and all of that, but it’s going to be one game at a time, and I think every game’s going to be a tough battle.”
NOTES — Senior Dre’Kavian Minor will be eligible to play for the Tigers this fall. Minor was not cleared to play varsity football by the UIL state executive committee last September after it was determined he transferred from Rudder to Consol in December 2019 for athletics purposes.