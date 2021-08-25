A&M Consolidated aims to compete for district title with new QB

The Tigers return backup running back Keshun Thomas, who rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman last season. He’s primed to take over as Consol’s starting running back this fall.

“Keshun did a great job as a freshman, and the thing he has is that blast,” Fedora said. “He’s a guy that can run through guys. He can spin off of them. He’s got great speed. The one thing Keshun will tell you, though, is he’s got to keep working on taking care of the football, but he’s a young man that’s got a lot of talent.”

Daniel said he expects Consol to run the ball more with him and Thomas forming a strong tandem in the backfield.

“He’s definitely going to be a big part of our offense,” Daniel said. “I think what’s going to be good this year is I can run a lot, too, so I think that’s going to be two guys that can run the ball. We’ll probably run the ball a lot this year. I think that’s going to be a big factor in our offense.”

On defense, the Tigers return defensive end Jaden Thomas and a trio of linebackers. Last season, Thomas earned first-team all-district honors after tallying 76 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 11 sacks.