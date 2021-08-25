A family affair: Head coach-quarterback duos navigate father-son relationships and prepare for final football season together

For College Station’s Steve and Jett Huff and Rudder’s Eric and EJ Ezar, football really does equal family.
The Huffs and Ezars are entering their final high school football season together with Jett and EJ senior quarterbacks at their respective schools. The players have had different journeys to reach this point, but one thing is the same for head coaches Steve Huff and Eric Ezar — they’re going to enjoy one last ride with their sons.
“Your senior year is a whole bunch of lasts,” Eric said. “It’s a little bit different, because now it’s going to be me and him being our last, so that’s a little tougher. It’s been a great three years, so it’s sad a little bit thinking about it.”
Steve said talking with other father-son coach-player duos throughout his career has helped him prepare for how unique that bond is.
“Everybody says the same thing: ‘Enjoy it. It’s fun,’” Steve Huff said. “Not everybody gets an opportunity [at the varsity level]. A lot of people do at the Little League level and maybe middle school. So you get to experience a lot of things that normally I think a lot of parents can’t experience with their kid just simply because of the time spent.”
Both the Huffs and Ezars said spending time with each other is what they’ll remember most after this year, even more than the football which is a constant theme in their life on and off the field. The Huffs spend Saturdays watching college football while eating pizza rolls, and the Ezars carve out time on Sundays to watch the Dallas Cowboys.
Every other day both the family duos are in practice or playing games, and when they’re not on the field, chances are Jett or EJ are talking with their dads about ways to improve.
“Being the quarterback, there’s lots of stuff I have to know and do, so it’s easy,” Jett said. “I just go straight to him, or if I’m thinking about something at home, I just get out of my bed and go to the other room and we have a full conversation about one play. So it’s definitely easy. I’m never left wondering, that’s for sure.”
EJ has a similar tactic.
“He’s really smart about stuff,” Eric said. “So sometimes he’ll send me [something and say], ‘Hey, I saw this play. We need to do this.’ It’s not just me saying, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ He’ll be like, ‘What if we did this? Or tweaked that?’”
Combined, Steve and Eric have more than 50 years of coaching experience in careers that took off well before Jett or EJ were born. But this year may be their most memorable as they experience a final season with their sons as their starting QBs.
SIDE BY SIDE
Jett grew up with a permanent spot on the sideline next to his dad and even credits that time to helping him mature as a player.
The Cougars’ 2017 state title stands out as one of their more special moments. Although Jett admits “it was all a blur” after College Station won, Steve said having Jett on the sideline and the rest of his family in the stands made the day more special.
Marquez Perez led the Cougars under center that day, and Jett said he learned how to lead a team and own his mistakes by watching Perez and former quarterback Cole Whittlesey.
“I remember being around all the players and how they treated me,” Jett said. “Growing up, you kind of think like, ‘Oh, I’ll never be that old.’ But now that I’m here, I want to be like they were to me to another kid that would need it.”
Jett always knew he wanted to play football and joined a team in second grade when the family moved to Texas from Oklahoma. Jett said his parents didn’t push football on him, but when he got the chance to play tackle football, he took it.
Both father and son agree that as Jett has matured, their relationship on the field has changed from teacher-student to more of an equal partnership.
“A lot less yelling,” Steve said. “There comes a point where you start to trust what he’s seeing and doing and just let it go. Every now and then, I’ll get a little fired up about something. Even when I used to be all aggravated about something, he’d tell me the answer, and I’d be like ‘OK,’ then you start to trust the fact that he really did see that.”
The duo’s trust was put to the test when Jett became the starting quarterback last year after playing in spurts as an underclassman. Jett said the two are able to move on easily from wins or losses, but there have been times when having family there to deal with the tough times helps.
“Magnolia, I was pretty upset,” Jett said of the Cougars’ 27-16 loss to Magnolia in last year’s district opener. “Most of the time it’s like, ‘Good job,’ and on to the next week, but that one was pretty tough, so he had to give me a little extra support.”
The Huffs will look to lean on each other as College Station attempts to get past the area round of the playoffs, something the Cougars haven’t done in three seasons. Jett said he hopes to experience that championship moment at state with his dad, especially after seeing Longview’s father-son duo of John and Haynes King do the same thing in 2018.
“They won a lot of games together, so I look at that, and I’m like, we’ve got to do that, too,” Jett said. “We’ve got to win one together.”
IN HIS GENES
Looking at the generations of Ezars, some would say EJ was born an athlete.
His dad played quarterback at Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton State. His grandpa, Joel Ezar, was a receivers coach for more than 30 years, and his great-grandfather, Joe Ezar, was a professional golfer in the late 1930s.
With competition in his blood, EJ is unlike the rest of the men in his family in one regard: He’s the first to compete alongside his father.
Joel didn’t see much of his father due to Joe’s busy tour schedule, and when Joel became a father, he decided it was best not to coach his own son when the time came. Eric even competed against his father’s team Dallas Skyline throughout high school as a quarterback for W.T. White, where he later coached before coming to Rudder.
“My dad wanted to have me to have an opportunity where I wouldn’t have to maybe deal with that kind of pressure,” Eric said of being a coach’s son. “But I thought that he was a really good coach and would have been neat if he would’ve coached me. So that’s why I always thought it would be neat [to coach EJ].”
EJ found a love for football through his dad despite being preferring baseball until the sixth grade. Eric said he first saw EJ sway towards football when he became a fan of former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy.
EJ said it was fast-paced nature of the sport that caught his attention.
“I feel like football to me is more fun,” EJ said. “In baseball you have to sit there waiting around, and in football, as the quarterback you touch the ball ever play and you feel like you’re more in control.”
Eric said it can be hard at times to balance duties as both EJ’s father and head coach, but getting to experience EJ’s accomplishments from the sideline is something he’ll miss come graduation.
“It’s just been really fun to see him kind of grow up, because I’m usually so busy,” Eric said. “So he goes and lift weights, or when I’m up here working, he’ll come up and sometimes we’ll go throw, so it lets us spend a lot of time together.”
EJ said his dad has “been by my side the whole time,” and they will remain together this season as Rudder attempts makes its first playoff appearance in school history, a mutual goal between the father and son after three years with the Rangers’ program.
“Hopefully we’ll both experience the playoffs,” EJ said. “We’ve come so far with this program. We got one more year, so I hope we get to where we want to be. That’s what I’m most excited about.”
ONE LAST RIDE
With the regular season on the horizon, moments like Senior Night, the playoffs, graduation and college seem miles away for the Huffs and Ezars. But that changes this year as both families prepare to experience their final moments together as a true football family.
“It happens so fast,” Steve said. “I want them to have fun while they’re here, because this time in their life is what they’ll remember more than anything, this time, these four years they’ve had together, because they won’t get this back.”
Luckily for the Huffs and Ezars, football will continue to be part of their everyday conversations as both Jett and EJ plan on playing in college.
Jett hasn’t committed to a school yet but attended camps during the offseason and hopes to have another great season to increase his chances of earning a scholarship. He wants to major in a sports-related field and is open to being a coach one day like his dad.
“I’m just going to miss seeing him every day. It’s not going to be easy,” Jett said about graduating next spring. “It’s going to be cool playing for somebody else, not in a rude way but I haven’t played [without him], especially since he’s my position coach, too, so having a different coach will be interesting.”
EJ will head to Missouri University of Science and Technology after announcing his commitment in early August. EJ said it was a perfect fit from the start. He plans on majoring in engineering or business.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I’m wanted,” EJ said, “so that’s why I committed to Missouri S&T It’s just a good school. I’ve visited up there. It’s a pretty campus, and it feels like home there.”