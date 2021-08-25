A family affair: Head coach-quarterback duos navigate father-son relationships and prepare for final football season together

Marquez Perez led the Cougars under center that day, and Jett said he learned how to lead a team and own his mistakes by watching Perez and former quarterback Cole Whittlesey.

“I remember being around all the players and how they treated me,” Jett said. “Growing up, you kind of think like, ‘Oh, I’ll never be that old.’ But now that I’m here, I want to be like they were to me to another kid that would need it.”

Jett always knew he wanted to play football and joined a team in second grade when the family moved to Texas from Oklahoma. Jett said his parents didn’t push football on him, but when he got the chance to play tackle football, he took it.

Both father and son agree that as Jett has matured, their relationship on the field has changed from teacher-student to more of an equal partnership.

“A lot less yelling,” Steve said. “There comes a point where you start to trust what he’s seeing and doing and just let it go. Every now and then, I’ll get a little fired up about something. Even when I used to be all aggravated about something, he’d tell me the answer, and I’d be like ‘OK,’ then you start to trust the fact that he really did see that.”