2022 Bryan-College Station high school football schedules

Here are the 2022 high school football schedules for schools in Bryan-College Station.

2022 Bryan football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Waller 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Huntsville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Brenham 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Richmond Randle 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 *Temple 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 *at Copperas Cove 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 *Pflugerville Weiss 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 *at Waco Midway 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 *Hutto 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 *at Harker Heights 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game

2022 A&M Consolidated football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Huntsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 UANL Monterrey 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Lufkin 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 *at Georgetown 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 *Cedar Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 *Pflugerville Hendrickson 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 *at Leander 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 *Georgetown East View 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 *at College Station 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 *Leander Glenn 7 p.m.

*denotes district game

2022 College Station football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 27 (Sat.) vs. Lucas Lovejoy^ 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Nolan Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Temple 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 *Leander 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 *at Georgetown East View 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 *Cedar Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 *Leander Glenn 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 *at Georgetown 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 *A&M Consolidated 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 (Thur.) *at Pflugerville Hendrickson 7 p.m.

^ Tom Landry Classic in Allen

*denotes district game

2022 Rudder football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Willis 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Salado 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Elgin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Killeen Chaparral 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 (Sat.) *at Lamar Consolidated 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 *Huntsville 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 *at Lake Creek 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 *Brenham 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 *at Richmond Randle 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 *Montgomery 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game

2022 Brazos Christian football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Cypress Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Snook 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 The Village 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Central Texas Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Bay Area Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Legacy Prep 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 *at Lutheran North 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 *Rosehill Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 *at Alpha Omega 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 *Northland Christian 7 p.m.

*denotes district game

2022 Allen Academy football schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 BVCHEA 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Bastrop Tribe 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 St. Joseph 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Dime Box 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 *St. Francis Episcopal 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 *at Katy Faith West 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 *Legacy Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 *at First Baptist Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 *at Westbury Christian 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 *Conroe Covenant 7 p.m.

*denotes district game

