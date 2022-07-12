2022 Bryan-College Station high school football schedules

Here are the 2022 high school football schedules for schools in Bryan-College Station.
2022 Bryan football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|Waller
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|at Huntsville
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|at Brenham
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Richmond Randle
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|*Temple
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|*at Copperas Cove
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*Pflugerville Weiss
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|*at Waco Midway
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*Hutto
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|*at Harker Heights
|7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game
2022 A&M Consolidated football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|Huntsville
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|UANL Monterrey
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|Lufkin
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|*at Georgetown
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|*Cedar Park
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|*Pflugerville Hendrickson
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*at Leander
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|*Georgetown East View
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*at College Station
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|*Leander Glenn
|7 p.m.
*denotes district game
2022 College Station football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 27 (Sat.)
|vs. Lucas Lovejoy^
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|Nolan Catholic
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|Temple
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|*Leander
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|*at Georgetown East View
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|*Cedar Park
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*Leander Glenn
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|*at Georgetown
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*A&M Consolidated
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 3 (Thur.)
|*at Pflugerville Hendrickson
|7 p.m.
^ Tom Landry Classic in Allen
*denotes district game
2022 Rudder football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|at Willis
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|Salado
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|Elgin
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|at Killeen Chaparral
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 24 (Sat.)
|*at Lamar Consolidated
|6 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|*Huntsville
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*at Lake Creek
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|*Brenham
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*at Richmond Randle
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|*Montgomery
|7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game
2022 Brazos Christian football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|at Cypress Christian
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|at Snook
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|The Village
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|at Central Texas Christian
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|Bay Area Christian
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|Legacy Prep
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|*at Lutheran North
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*Rosehill Christian
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*at Alpha Omega
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|*Northland Christian
|7 p.m.
*denotes district game
2022 Allen Academy football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 26
|BVCHEA
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|at Bastrop Tribe
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|St. Joseph
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Dime Box
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|*St. Francis Episcopal
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|*at Katy Faith West
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|*Legacy Christian
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|*at First Baptist Christian
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|*at Westbury Christian
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|*Conroe Covenant
|7 p.m.
*denotes district game