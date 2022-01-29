2021 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

Team of the Year: Franklin Lions

Franklin is the Brazos Valley's team of the year for the second straight season after winning the program's first state title with a 49-35 win over Gunter in the Class 3A Division II championship on Dec. 16. The Lions outscored opponents 911-169 this season and allowed only 27 points through their first five playoff games before competing in their second consecutive state championship. Franklin is represented by seven players on this year's All-BV team.

Coach of the Year: Mark Fannin – Franklin

In just his second year at the helm, Fannin led the Franklin Lions to a second straight Class 3A Division II state championship appearance and their first state title as they finished with a perfect 16-0 record. Fannin is now 28-3 as a head coach.

Co-Players of the Year

Malcolm Murphy

Franklin, UT, senior

Malcom Murphy, Franklin Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle