 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 All-Brazos Valley Football Team
0 Comments
featured

2021 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Franklin vs. Gunter SPORTS FILLER

The Franklin Lions celebrate their 49-35 win over Gunter for the Class 3A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday.

 Cassie Stricker

Team of the Year: Franklin Lions

Franklin is the Brazos Valley's team of the year for the second straight season after winning the program's first state title with a 49-35 win over Gunter in the Class 3A Division II championship on Dec. 16. The Lions outscored opponents 911-169 this season and allowed only 27 points through their first five playoff games before competing in their second consecutive state championship. Franklin is represented by seven players on this year's All-BV team.

Coach of the Year: Mark Fannin – Franklin

In just his second year at the helm, Fannin led the Franklin Lions to a second straight Class 3A Division II state championship appearance and their first state title as they finished with a perfect 16-0 record. Fannin is now 28-3 as a head coach. 

Co-Players of the Year

Malcolm Murphy

Franklin, UT, senior

Malcom Murphy, Franklin

Malcom Murphy, Franklin

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Murphy had his best season yet, garnering the offensive MVP award at the 3A-II state title game after being named the District 13-3A MVP. The senior running back, returner and cornerback finished with 2,052 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns. Murphy had 1,458 rushing yards and 20 TDs, 232 receiving yards with four more scores and compiled 362 yards as a returner with two TDs. On defense he had 35 tackles, including six for loss, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Marquise Collins

College Station, RB, junior

The junior had a stellar season, rushing for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns, including over 1,000 yards during the Cougars’ playoff run to the 5A-I state title game. Collins added 263 receiving yards and three more scores to earn District 8-5A-I offensive player of the year honors. With one more season at College Station, Collins has 4,218 total career yards and 64 touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Jett Huff

College Station, QB, senior

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound quarterback was a unanimous pick for 8-5A-I player of the year. He threw for 3,157 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 76% completion rate.  

Paxton Hancock

Centerville, RB, junior

The junior ran away with the 11-2A-I MVP and compiled 1,141 yards and 20 touchdowns on 244 carries for the Tigers.

Bobby Washington

Franklin, RB, senior

Washington led the Lions’ rushing attack with 1,736 yards and 25 touchdowns on 157 carries and earned the 13-3A-II offensive player of the year honors.

Rhett Larson

A&M Consolidated, OL, senior

Larson graded out at 95.2% through Consol’s regional quarterfinal run and made the 10-5A-II all-district first-team.

Braden Smith

Franklin, OL, sophomore

Smith graded 91% and had 108.5 pancakes, while helping the Lions rack up 8,259 rushing yards. He also had 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns and made the all-district first team.  

Cade Farrar

College Station, OL, senior

Farrar allowed just one sack and graded 93% during the Cougars’ state title run. He also had 21 pancakes and 62 knockdowns, earning 8-5A-I offensive lineman of the year honors.

BJ Kelly

Centerville, OL, senior

The 5-foot-11, 250-pounder led the front line with 84 knockdowns and earned 11-2A-I co-lineman of the year, helping Centerville rush for 5,320 yards this season.

Russell Stegall

Franklin, OL, senior

Stegall made the all-district first team after helping lead Franklin’s offensive line with 48.5 pancakes and grading out at 91%.

Traylen Suel

College Station, WR, senior

Suel was Huff’s favorite target with 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns on 92 receptions. The senior, who earned 8-5A-I utility player of the year, finished his career with 24 receiving TDs and two punt return TDs.

Dalton Carnes

College Station, WR, senior

Carnes was part of the Cougars’ receiving corps, racking up 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions. He was a unanimous all-district first-team pick.

Verkobe Woodberry

Somerville, UT, senior

The all-district first-teamer had 950 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 119 yards on the ground. Woodberry also had 68 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 18 pass breakups on defense.

Keyshawn Langham

Hearne, UT, junior

Langham threw for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 534 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he had 42 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Connor Lingren

College Station, DL, senior

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Lingren had 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned all-district first-team honors.

Jaden Thomas

A&M Consolidated, DL, senior

Thomas led Consol in the trenches and made the all-district first team. He finished with 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Devion Howard

Rudder, DL, senior

Howard was crowned the 10-5A-II defensive MVP after racking up 52 tackles, including 11 for loss, nine sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles.

Anthony Jackson

Hearne, DL, senior

Anthony Jackson, Hearne

Anthony Jackson, Hearne

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Jackson had 100 tackles, including 37 for loss, 7.5 sacks, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup for the Eagles.

Jaxson Slanker

College Station, LB, senior

The 8-5A-I defensive player of the year racked up 194 tackles, including 10 for loss, eight quarterback pressures, five sacks and an interception. He also had four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

Tyndall McNamara

A&M Consolidated, LB, senior

McNamara was a utility player for Consol, and the all-district first-teamer was key on defense, racking up 91 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Jeremiah Johnson

Rudder, LB, senior

The senior linebacker led the Rangers’ defense with 77 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble returns and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Nic Caraway

Bryan, LB, senior

Nic Caraway, Bryan

Nic Caraway, Bryan

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

A first-team all-district selection, Caraway had 97 tackles, including nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Caraway signed with Purdue in December and played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month.

Bryson Washington

Franklin, DB, junior

The 13-3A-II MVP played both sides of the ball but was vital on defense with 119 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two defensive TDs.

Kyle Walsh

College Station, DB, senior

The all-district first-teamer had 104 tackles, including four for loss, seven pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback pressure as a senior.

Du’Wayne Paulhill

Bryan, DB, senior

A three-year starter, Paulhill had 87 tackles and eight interceptions with four more pass breakups. He earned first-team all-district honors.

Mo Foketi

A&M Consolidated, S, junior

The punter and safety made the all-district first team with 88 total tackles, 30 assists, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Dawson Schremp

College Station, K/P, senior

Schremp earned 8-5A-I specialist of the year for the second straight season after making 98 of 99 extra-point kicks, 9 of 11 field goals and averaging 40.8 yards on 28 punts. He also had 13 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Trace Meadows

A&M Consolidated, RET, sophomore

Meadows had 454 total return yards for the Tigers, while adding three interceptions and 40 tackles on defense.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Levi Hancock

Brazos Christian, QB, senior

Hancock threw for 2,176 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 893 yards and 12 more scores. He also had four sacks and six tackles for loss and was named first-team all-state in TAPPS Division IV and was the district MVP.

Keshun Thomas

A&M Consolidated, RB, sophomore

Thomas rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns in just eight games, suffering a knee injury during the middle of the season. He earned second-team all-district honors.

Phaibian Bynaum

Cameron Yoe, RB, senior

Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron

Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Bynaum rushed for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns on 164 carries. A member of Cameron’s leadership council, Bynaum also played defense and had 11 tackles and one interception.

Charlie Scarpinato

Franklin, OL, senior

Scarpinato was named first-team all-district as a center after recording 28.5 pancakes and grading 93% for the season.

Daniel Sill

A&M Consolidated, OL, junior

Sill was named first-team all-district in 10-5A-II after grading 91.1% at guard. Sill committed to Texas Tech in December.

Barton Melder

A&M Consolidated, OL, senior

Melder graded 92.8% for the season and was named first-team all-district in 10-5A-II.

Andrew Vasquez

Somerville, OL, sophomore

The sophomore center anchored the Yeguas offensive line and was named first-team all-district in 13-2A-II after grading 91% and tallying 52 pancakes.

James Wright

Centerville, OL, sophomore

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sophomore tackle helped pave the way for a tenacious Tiger rushing attack, recording 91 knockdowns and making first-team all-district in 11-2A-I.

Jaquise Martin

Rudder, WR, freshman

Named 10-5A-II’s newcomer of the year, Martin had 43 receptions for 643 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 125 yards on 30 carries.

Ryan Burtin

Brazos Christian, WR, junior

Burtin had 44 catches for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 176 rushing yards and three more TDs. He earned first-team all-state and all-district honors.

Harris Powers

Brazos Christian, UT, senior

Powers was a triple threat for the Eagles, earning first-team all-state honors as a linebacker, running back and punter. On offense, he had 553 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Jabari Dunn

Hearne, UT, senior

Dunn played running back, receiver and defensive back. On offense, he rushed for 710 yards and seven touchdowns and had 514 receiving yards and three TD catches.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Korbin Johnson

College Station, DL, junior

Johnson earned first-team all-district honors and had 71 tackles, including 29 for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Kaizhe Qiu

A&M Consolidated, DL, junior

Qiu emerged as a key contributor on the Tigers’ defensive line after starting the season as a backup. He had 66 tackles, including 10 for loss, and nine sacks and earned second-team all-district honors.

Steven Craft-Mitchell

Hearne, DL, senior

Steven Mitchell, Hearne

Steven Mitchell, Hearne

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Craft-Mitchell had 96 tackles, including 47 for loss, and eight sacks at defensive tackle. He added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Zantayl Holley

Centerville, DL, sophomore

The sophomore defensive end was named co-defensive player of the year in 11-2A-I. He had 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Harrison Robinson

College Station, LB, junior

Robinson was a unanimous first-team all-district selection. He had 138 tackles, 14 for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Colby Smith

Franklin, LB, sophomore

Smith was named the 3A-II state title game's defensive MVP. He also was the 13-3A-II’s defensive player of the year, finishing with 147 tackles, including six for loss.

Waylon Hinze

Burton, LB, senior

Hinze was named 13-2A-II’s defensive MVP. He had 123 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Stryker Gay

Brazos Christian, LB, senior

A first-team all-state selection, Gay led the team in tackles with 146, including 25 for loss. He also had three interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Byron Johnson

College Station, DB, senior

The senior safety had 95 tackles, including three for loss. The second-team all-district selection also had nine pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Jer'mal Holland

Madisonville, DB, junior

Holland was a second-team all-district selection in 10-4A-II. He had 63 tackles, including four for loss, five pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Marcus Heard Jr. 

Rudder, DB, senior

Marcus Heard Jr., Rudder

Marcus Heard Jr., Rudder

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Heard was a captain for the Ranger defense and finished with 38 tackles, including four for loss, five pass breakups, an interception and a sack.

Eric Hemphill

Brenham, DB, senior

Hemphill was named first-team all-district in 13-5A-II. He had 14 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Vladimir Morales

Madisonville, K/P, senior

Morales was a first-team all-district punter and a second team all-district kicker in 10-4A-II. He made 28 of 30 extra-point kicks and seven field goals with a long of 45 yards.

Andrew Newman

Centerville, RET, sophomore

Newman was named 11-2A-I’s special teams player of the year. He returned seven kickoffs for an average of 34.9 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 26.5 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.

FIRST TEAM 6-MAN

Jake Pote

BVCHEA, WR/LB, sophomore

Pote had 139 tackles, including 11 for loss, four pass breakups and an interception. He blocked two field goals and accounted for 68 total points.

Luke Meadows

Allen Academy, TE/DL, senior

Meadows had 349 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while adding 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and an interception on defense. He was named TAPPS District 6 Division II defensive player of the year, first-team defensive line, second-team tight end and all-state second team.

Reid Millhollon

St. Joseph, UT, senior

Millhollon was named a TAPPS All-Star, while making first-team all-district as a utility back and defensive linemen. He had 1,950 total offensive yards and 30 touchdowns as a running back, quarterback and receiver, while adding 102 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He also scored on a kickoff return and made 5 of 6 extra-point kicks.

MJ Thomas

Calvert, WR/DE, junior

The District 13-A-II defensive MVP racked up 850 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with 35 tackles, 15 sacks, four interceptions and 10 tackles for loss as a defensive end.

Ethan Lucas

Allen Academy, QB, sophomore

Lucas completed 161 of 262 passes for 2,172 yards and 35 touchdowns. He made the TAPPS all-state second team.

Luke Schumann

St. Joseph, WR/DB, senior

The first-team all-district wide receiver and defensive back had 589 total offensive yards and 13 touchdowns for the Eagles. He also had 38 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and three TDs on kickoff returns.

 SECOND TEAM 6-MAN

Da’Vion Allen

Calvert, DL/OL, senior

DaVion Allen, Calvert

DaVion Allen, Calvert

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Allen was a first-team all-district selection on defense. He had 25 tackles, including eight for loss, and five sacks.

Owen Davis

BVCHEA, RB, senior

Davis was primarily a running back, rushing for 702 yards and 17 touchdowns, but also threw for 388 yards.

Pierce Goodwin

BVCHEA, RB, sophomore

Goodwin had 16 total touchdowns as the Mustangs quarterback, passing for 758 yards while adding 653 all-purpose yards. On defense, he added 32 tackles and two interceptions.

Antonio Porter

Calvert, UT, junior

Antonio Porter, Calvert

Antonio Porter, Calvert

Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Porter did it all for the Trojans, earning district MVP honors. He had 800 yards passing, 400 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving with 18 total touchdowns.

Levi Rice

St. Joseph, TE/DB, senior

Rice was a first-team all-state tight end after hauling in 700 yards and 10 touchdowns on 28 catches. On defense, Rice had 49 tackles, including three for loss, five interceptions and a defensive score.

Gabe Stratta

St. Joseph, OL, senior

Stratta was an honorable mention all-state honoree after grading 98% with 32 pancakes. He had eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, adding nine tackles for loss on defense.

ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

Spencer Yellott, Normangee – GPA 94.75, CR 18 of 53, academic all-district

Fabian Salomon, Cameron – GPA 92

Jairo Rodriguez, Leon – GPA 93, CR 15 of 50

Andrew Buban, Bryan – GPA 105, CR 26 of 461

Du'Wayne Paulhill, Bryan – GPA 92, CR 140 of 461

Camp Wright, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Christian Funderburk, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Harris Powers, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Ryan Burtin, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Hayden Tillery, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Stryker Gay, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Johnny Luevano, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Davis Carroll, Brazos Christian – academic all-state

Sheldon Springer, Lexington – THSCA second team academic all-state

Evan Patschke, Lexington – THSCA honorable mention academic all-state

Luke Meadows, Allen Academy – GPA 98.7, TAPPS academic all-state

Jihu Lee, Allen Academy – GPA 99, TAPPS academic all-state

Jonathon Quevedo, Snook – GPA 100.1, CR 2, academic all-district

Garrett Lero, Snook – GPA 95.5, CR 4, academic all-district

Cullen Sablatura, Somerville – GPA 93, CR 9, honorable mention academic all-state

Dustin Vess, Somerville – GPA 90, CR 12

Payton Sprouse, Somerville – GPA 92, CR 10

Isaac Sanchez, Somerville – GPA 92, CR 11, honorable mention academic all-state

James Bodine, Centerville – first team academic all-state

Sully Hill, Centerville – second team academic all-state

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Carolina Postgame: Henry Coleman III, Ethan Henderson

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you