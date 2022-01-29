2021 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
Franklin is the Brazos Valley's team of the year for the second straight season after winning the program's first state title with a 49-35 win over Gunter in the Class 3A Division II championship on Dec. 16. The Lions outscored opponents 911-169 this season and allowed only 27 points through their first five playoff games before competing in their second consecutive state championship. Franklin is represented by seven players on this year's All-BV team.
Coach of the Year: Mark Fannin – Franklin
In just his second year at the helm, Fannin led the Franklin Lions to a second straight Class 3A Division II state championship appearance and their first state title as they finished with a perfect 16-0 record. Fannin is now 28-3 as a head coach.
Co-Players of the Year
Malcolm Murphy
Franklin, UT, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Murphy had his best season yet, garnering the offensive MVP award at the 3A-II state title game after being named the District 13-3A MVP. The senior running back, returner and cornerback finished with 2,052 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns. Murphy had 1,458 rushing yards and 20 TDs, 232 receiving yards with four more scores and compiled 362 yards as a returner with two TDs. On defense he had 35 tackles, including six for loss, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Marquise Collins
College Station, RB, junior
The junior had a stellar season, rushing for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns, including over 1,000 yards during the Cougars’ playoff run to the 5A-I state title game. Collins added 263 receiving yards and three more scores to earn District 8-5A-I offensive player of the year honors. With one more season at College Station, Collins has 4,218 total career yards and 64 touchdowns.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Jett Huff
College Station, QB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound quarterback was a unanimous pick for 8-5A-I player of the year. He threw for 3,157 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 76% completion rate.
Paxton Hancock
Centerville, RB, junior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The junior ran away with the 11-2A-I MVP and compiled 1,141 yards and 20 touchdowns on 244 carries for the Tigers.
Bobby Washington
Franklin, RB, senior
Washington led the Lions’ rushing attack with 1,736 yards and 25 touchdowns on 157 carries and earned the 13-3A-II offensive player of the year honors.
Rhett Larson
A&M Consolidated, OL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Larson graded out at 95.2% through Consol’s regional quarterfinal run and made the 10-5A-II all-district first-team.
Braden Smith
Franklin, OL, sophomore
Smith graded 91% and had 108.5 pancakes, while helping the Lions rack up 8,259 rushing yards. He also had 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns and made the all-district first team.
Cade Farrar
College Station, OL, senior
Farrar allowed just one sack and graded 93% during the Cougars’ state title run. He also had 21 pancakes and 62 knockdowns, earning 8-5A-I offensive lineman of the year honors.
BJ Kelly
Centerville, OL, senior
The 5-foot-11, 250-pounder led the front line with 84 knockdowns and earned 11-2A-I co-lineman of the year, helping Centerville rush for 5,320 yards this season.
Russell Stegall
Franklin, OL, senior
Stegall made the all-district first team after helping lead Franklin’s offensive line with 48.5 pancakes and grading out at 91%.
Traylen Suel
College Station, WR, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Suel was Huff’s favorite target with 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns on 92 receptions. The senior, who earned 8-5A-I utility player of the year, finished his career with 24 receiving TDs and two punt return TDs.
Dalton Carnes
College Station, WR, senior
Carnes was part of the Cougars’ receiving corps, racking up 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions. He was a unanimous all-district first-team pick.
Verkobe Woodberry
Somerville, UT, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The all-district first-teamer had 950 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 119 yards on the ground. Woodberry also had 68 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 18 pass breakups on defense.
Keyshawn Langham
Hearne, UT, junior
An image from the July 27, 2021, high school media day at Merrill Green Stadium.
Langham threw for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 534 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he had 42 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Connor Lingren
College Station, DL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Lingren had 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned all-district first-team honors.
Jaden Thomas
A&M Consolidated, DL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Thomas led Consol in the trenches and made the all-district first team. He finished with 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.
Devion Howard
Rudder, DL, senior
Howard was crowned the 10-5A-II defensive MVP after racking up 52 tackles, including 11 for loss, nine sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles.
Anthony Jackson
Hearne, DL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Jackson had 100 tackles, including 37 for loss, 7.5 sacks, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup for the Eagles.
Jaxson Slanker
College Station, LB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The 8-5A-I defensive player of the year racked up 194 tackles, including 10 for loss, eight quarterback pressures, five sacks and an interception. He also had four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.
Tyndall McNamara
A&M Consolidated, LB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
McNamara was a utility player for Consol, and the all-district first-teamer was key on defense, racking up 91 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Jeremiah Johnson
Rudder, LB, senior
The senior linebacker led the Rangers’ defense with 77 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble returns and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Nic Caraway
Bryan, LB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
A first-team all-district selection, Caraway had 97 tackles, including nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Caraway signed with Purdue in December and played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month.
Bryson Washington
Franklin, DB, junior
The 13-3A-II MVP played both sides of the ball but was vital on defense with 119 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two defensive TDs.
Kyle Walsh
College Station, DB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
The all-district first-teamer had 104 tackles, including four for loss, seven pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback pressure as a senior.
Du’Wayne Paulhill
Bryan, DB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
A three-year starter, Paulhill had 87 tackles and eight interceptions with four more pass breakups. He earned first-team all-district honors.
Mo Foketi
A&M Consolidated, S, junior
The punter and safety made the all-district first team with 88 total tackles, 30 assists, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Dawson Schremp
College Station, K/P, senior
Schremp earned 8-5A-I specialist of the year for the second straight season after making 98 of 99 extra-point kicks, 9 of 11 field goals and averaging 40.8 yards on 28 punts. He also had 13 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Trace Meadows
A&M Consolidated, RET, sophomore
Meadows had 454 total return yards for the Tigers, while adding three interceptions and 40 tackles on defense.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Levi Hancock
Brazos Christian, QB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Hancock threw for 2,176 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 893 yards and 12 more scores. He also had four sacks and six tackles for loss and was named first-team all-state in TAPPS Division IV and was the district MVP.
Keshun Thomas
A&M Consolidated, RB, sophomore
Thomas rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns in just eight games, suffering a knee injury during the middle of the season. He earned second-team all-district honors.
Phaibian Bynaum
Cameron Yoe, RB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Bynaum rushed for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns on 164 carries. A member of Cameron’s leadership council, Bynaum also played defense and had 11 tackles and one interception.
Charlie Scarpinato
Franklin, OL, senior
Scarpinato was named first-team all-district as a center after recording 28.5 pancakes and grading 93% for the season.
Daniel Sill
A&M Consolidated, OL, junior
Sill was named first-team all-district in 10-5A-II after grading 91.1% at guard. Sill committed to Texas Tech in December.
Barton Melder
A&M Consolidated, OL, senior
Melder graded 92.8% for the season and was named first-team all-district in 10-5A-II.
Andrew Vasquez
Somerville, OL, sophomore
The sophomore center anchored the Yeguas offensive line and was named first-team all-district in 13-2A-II after grading 91% and tallying 52 pancakes.
James Wright
Centerville, OL, sophomore
The sophomore tackle helped pave the way for a tenacious Tiger rushing attack, recording 91 knockdowns and making first-team all-district in 11-2A-I.
Jaquise Martin
Rudder, WR, freshman
Named 10-5A-II’s newcomer of the year, Martin had 43 receptions for 643 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 125 yards on 30 carries.
Ryan Burtin
Brazos Christian, WR, junior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Burtin had 44 catches for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 176 rushing yards and three more TDs. He earned first-team all-state and all-district honors.
Harris Powers
Brazos Christian, UT, senior
Powers was a triple threat for the Eagles, earning first-team all-state honors as a linebacker, running back and punter. On offense, he had 553 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Jabari Dunn
Hearne, UT, senior
Dunn played running back, receiver and defensive back. On offense, he rushed for 710 yards and seven touchdowns and had 514 receiving yards and three TD catches.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Korbin Johnson
College Station, DL, junior
Johnson earned first-team all-district honors and had 71 tackles, including 29 for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Kaizhe Qiu
A&M Consolidated, DL, junior
Qiu emerged as a key contributor on the Tigers’ defensive line after starting the season as a backup. He had 66 tackles, including 10 for loss, and nine sacks and earned second-team all-district honors.
Steven Craft-Mitchell
Hearne, DL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Craft-Mitchell had 96 tackles, including 47 for loss, and eight sacks at defensive tackle. He added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Zantayl Holley
Centerville, DL, sophomore
The sophomore defensive end was named co-defensive player of the year in 11-2A-I. He had 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Harrison Robinson
College Station, LB, junior
Robinson was a unanimous first-team all-district selection. He had 138 tackles, 14 for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Colby Smith
Franklin, LB, sophomore
Smith was named the 3A-II state title game's defensive MVP. He also was the 13-3A-II’s defensive player of the year, finishing with 147 tackles, including six for loss.
Waylon Hinze
Burton, LB, senior
An image from the July 27, 2021, high school media day at Merrill Green Stadium.
Hinze was named 13-2A-II’s defensive MVP. He had 123 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Stryker Gay
Brazos Christian, LB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
A first-team all-state selection, Gay led the team in tackles with 146, including 25 for loss. He also had three interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.
Byron Johnson
College Station, DB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
The senior safety had 95 tackles, including three for loss. The second-team all-district selection also had nine pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jer'mal Holland
Madisonville, DB, junior
Holland was a second-team all-district selection in 10-4A-II. He had 63 tackles, including four for loss, five pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and he returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Marcus Heard Jr.
Rudder, DB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Heard was a captain for the Ranger defense and finished with 38 tackles, including four for loss, five pass breakups, an interception and a sack.
Eric Hemphill
Brenham, DB, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Hemphill was named first-team all-district in 13-5A-II. He had 14 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Vladimir Morales
Madisonville, K/P, senior
Morales was a first-team all-district punter and a second team all-district kicker in 10-4A-II. He made 28 of 30 extra-point kicks and seven field goals with a long of 45 yards.
Andrew Newman
Centerville, RET, sophomore
Newman was named 11-2A-I’s special teams player of the year. He returned seven kickoffs for an average of 34.9 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 26.5 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.
FIRST TEAM 6-MAN
Jake Pote
BVCHEA, WR/LB, sophomore
Pote had 139 tackles, including 11 for loss, four pass breakups and an interception. He blocked two field goals and accounted for 68 total points.
Luke Meadows
Allen Academy, TE/DL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Meadows had 349 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while adding 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and an interception on defense. He was named TAPPS District 6 Division II defensive player of the year, first-team defensive line, second-team tight end and all-state second team.
Reid Millhollon
St. Joseph, UT, senior
Millhollon was named a TAPPS All-Star, while making first-team all-district as a utility back and defensive linemen. He had 1,950 total offensive yards and 30 touchdowns as a running back, quarterback and receiver, while adding 102 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He also scored on a kickoff return and made 5 of 6 extra-point kicks.
MJ Thomas
Calvert, WR/DE, junior
The District 13-A-II defensive MVP racked up 850 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with 35 tackles, 15 sacks, four interceptions and 10 tackles for loss as a defensive end.
Ethan Lucas
Allen Academy, QB, sophomore
Lucas completed 161 of 262 passes for 2,172 yards and 35 touchdowns. He made the TAPPS all-state second team.
Luke Schumann
St. Joseph, WR/DB, senior
The first-team all-district wide receiver and defensive back had 589 total offensive yards and 13 touchdowns for the Eagles. He also had 38 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and three TDs on kickoff returns.
SECOND TEAM 6-MAN
Da’Vion Allen
Calvert, DL/OL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Allen was a first-team all-district selection on defense. He had 25 tackles, including eight for loss, and five sacks.
Owen Davis
BVCHEA, RB, senior
Davis was primarily a running back, rushing for 702 yards and 17 touchdowns, but also threw for 388 yards.
Pierce Goodwin
BVCHEA, RB, sophomore
Goodwin had 16 total touchdowns as the Mustangs quarterback, passing for 758 yards while adding 653 all-purpose yards. On defense, he added 32 tackles and two interceptions.
Antonio Porter
Calvert, UT, junior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Porter did it all for the Trojans, earning district MVP honors. He had 800 yards passing, 400 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving with 18 total touchdowns.
Levi Rice
St. Joseph, TE/DB, senior
Rice was a first-team all-state tight end after hauling in 700 yards and 10 touchdowns on 28 catches. On defense, Rice had 49 tackles, including three for loss, five interceptions and a defensive score.
Gabe Stratta
St. Joseph, OL, senior
Player poses for a portrait at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle
Stratta was an honorable mention all-state honoree after grading 98% with 32 pancakes. He had eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, adding nine tackles for loss on defense.
ALL ACADEMIC TEAM
Spencer Yellott, Normangee – GPA 94.75, CR 18 of 53, academic all-district
Fabian Salomon, Cameron – GPA 92
Jairo Rodriguez, Leon – GPA 93, CR 15 of 50
Andrew Buban, Bryan – GPA 105, CR 26 of 461
Du'Wayne Paulhill, Bryan – GPA 92, CR 140 of 461
Camp Wright, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Christian Funderburk, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Harris Powers, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Ryan Burtin, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Hayden Tillery, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Stryker Gay, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Johnny Luevano, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Davis Carroll, Brazos Christian – academic all-state
Sheldon Springer, Lexington – THSCA second team academic all-state
Evan Patschke, Lexington – THSCA honorable mention academic all-state
Luke Meadows, Allen Academy – GPA 98.7, TAPPS academic all-state
Jihu Lee, Allen Academy – GPA 99, TAPPS academic all-state
Jonathon Quevedo, Snook – GPA 100.1, CR 2, academic all-district
Garrett Lero, Snook – GPA 95.5, CR 4, academic all-district
Cullen Sablatura, Somerville – GPA 93, CR 9, honorable mention academic all-state
Dustin Vess, Somerville – GPA 90, CR 12
Payton Sprouse, Somerville – GPA 92, CR 10
Isaac Sanchez, Somerville – GPA 92, CR 11, honorable mention academic all-state
James Bodine, Centerville – first team academic all-state
Sully Hill, Centerville – second team academic all-state
To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association