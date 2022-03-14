Five-run inning powers Bryan softball team to win over Killeen Shoemaker

It was a windy afternoon at Lady Viking Field, but Alexis Rodriguez wasn't going to let the weather get the best of her this time.

The senior outfielder slammed a three-run home run to left field and grinned as she watched the ball curve inward and go over the fence, which wasn't the case in last week's District 12-6A opener against Temple at Edible Field.

"I saw that pitch coming and I just hit as hard as I could," Rodriguez said, adding that the wind had an impact. "The game [last week], I hit it far but it curved out, I was like 'Dang, not again.'"

Rodriguez's first homer of the season was part of a five-run sixth inning that lifted Bryan to a 9-1 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in 12-6A play Monday at Lady Viking Field. The Lady Vikings (11-6, 2-1) are tied with Copperas Cove and Harker Heights for second in the district standings, a game back of Temple. Shoemaker (1-2) is tied for third with Killeen Ellison and Belton.

"It's always tough to play a day game at the beginning of spring break," Bryan interim head coach Billy Hicks said. "We worked hard and just battled through it and finally we had that breakout inning."

Bryan reliever Heather Ollinger worked a quick sixth inning to protect a 4-1 lead by getting a popup, groundout and strikeout. Bryan wasted no time loading the bases in the bottom of the inning. Makayla Marquez brought in a run with an RBI single. One runner was tagged out on the play, but Rodriguez, who went 2 for 4, knocked it out of the park on a 1-2 count for an 8-1 lead.

Kylie Hernandez kept the crowd on its feet with a triple to center field that just missed going over the fence. Still, the senior made the trip back home just minutes later on a single to third base by Maci Ramirez on an 0-2 pitch.

"I thought we had two of them in a row there," Hicks joked. "When Kylie hit it, we all thought it was gone."

The Lady Vikings' runs in the first four innings came off Shoemaker errors.

The Lady Greywolves' lone run came after a Bryan error in the first, which brought in leadoff hitter Lewansi Luna. But from there, Bryan was in control.

On the mound, Martha Alvarado pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run with three strikeouts. Ollinger finished, allowing one hit and striking out two.

"Martha did a really good job getting out of trouble," Hicks said. "She made some key pitches with runners on base. Then Heather came in and shut the door on it. I'm really pleased with both of them and we'll go at it again tomorrow [at Killeen]."

Marquez scored Bryan's first run on a Shoemaker throwing error in the bottom of the first. Moments later, with Rodriguez and Hernandez on base, Ailee Freeman bunted to the pitcher, but outran the throw to first. Shoemaker then threw the ball away at second base trying to get Hernandez. That allowed Rodriguez to score for a 2-1 lead.

The Lady Vikings next two runs came off fielding errors with Ariana Williams scoring in the second and pinch runner Michelle Hicks scoring in the fourth.

"We have really excellent speed, probably [more than] any team I've ever been a part of," Hicks said. "We take advantage of it. [Assistant] coaches [Kristin Gutierrez] and [Katharine Thorne] do a great job of coaching the bases."

Shoemaker's Madelyn Morua pitched six innings with three strikeouts and three walks, allowing 13 hits.

"The pitcher kept us off-balance with that up pitch," Hicks said. "We chased a few, we had more fly balls than we needed to have and especially in this wind. But we hunkered down, we didn't give up and we worked hard."

Bryan has battled through adversity this season since the school district terminated longtime head coach Enrique Luna in February for a personnel issue. Rodriguez, a four-year letterwinner, said the team has gotten closer because of it.

"We come together as a team," she said. "We see each other as family so we do this for [Luna] because he taught us since we were little. We play for him and do whatever we can to stay together as a team."

Hicks coached for A&M Consolidated from 2007-12 and joined the Lady Vikings as an assistant coach in August. He will be seeking his 600th victory as Bryan travels to Killeen at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"They've worked and it's a hard situation we're all put in," he said. "I'm appreciative of the way they've come out as a team and just fought, battled and keep the tradition of Bryan High softball going strong."

Bryan 9, Killeen Shoemaker 1

Shoemaker;100;000;0;–;1;4;6

Bryan;210;105;x;–;9;13;2

W – Martha Alvarado. L – Madelyn Morua.

Next: Bryan at Killeen, 2 p.m. Tuesday

