Five College Station golfers win divisions at junior event at Pecan Lakes
Five College Station golfers win divisions at junior event at Pecan Lakes

Horizontal Eagle

NAVASOTA — Five Bryan-College Station golfers won titles at the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at Pecan Lakes Golf Course.

College Station’s Heuiseung Kim shot a 2-over 74 to win the boys 15-18 division. Bryan’s Ethan Lucas and Franklin’s Ryan Tucker each shot 76 to tie for second among 24 competitors.

College Station’s Giacomo Iero shot 1-over-73 to win the boys 13-14 division, edging College Station’s Raines Watson by a shot.

College Station’s Ryan Lee also shot 76 to win the boys 11-12 division. College Station’s Juna Seo shot 30 to win the co-ed 6-8 five-hole modified division. College Station’s Jordan Wong and Montgomery’s Emma Harper both shot 52 to win the nine-hole girls 13-14 division.

College Station’s Gabby Ramirez also took second in the girls 15-18 division with a 84, three back of the winner. Bryan’s Christa Woodard shot 86 for third. College Station’s Andrew Garrett shot 42 for second in the boys 11-12 nine-hole division. Bryan’s JP Lucas shot 50 for second in the boys 9-10 nine-hole division. Fischer Phillips shot 51 for third in the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole modified division.

