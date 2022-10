The 18th Annual National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith Event will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium.

The event will kick off with food at 5:45 p.m. with students receiving pizza, water and a T-shirt. Gates for the two-hour event will open at 6:15 p.m. The event attracted approximately 1,750 students and supporters last year. The national event is being held at more than 500 locations.