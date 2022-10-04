Faulty service receive costs A&M Consolidated volleyball team in loss to Magnolia West

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team knew Magnolia West attackers Evyn Snook and Bethany May would get their points in Tuesday’s District 21-5A match at Tiger Gym. But it was the Lady Tigers’ first touches of serves that drained their momentum in the Lady Mustangs’ 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory.

“It’s something we talk about all the time,” Consol head coach Colton Conner said. “We’ve got to believe in what we do. You can’t let the other team dictate what the game is going to be like. If we focus on our side of the court, you focus on being aggressive and doing the little things right, a lot of good things happen. Both teams have playmakers. We knew they were going to make their plays, but it was how are we going to respond on the back end?”

Magnolia West (21-9, 6-2) had nine aces, including eight from junior defensive specialist Shea Mcelroy. Even when the Mustangs’ serves were reachable, Consol (10-21, 2-6) struggled at times to offer a playable pass to its setters.

“It’s something that we’ve kind of struggled with all year,” Conner said. “It’s not because we’re not doing the right thing. We’ve just got to get reps. We have people that can make the plays, so it’s just coming down to execution at that point.”

Snook finished with a match-high 21 kills. May had 11 to pair with 22 assists. Magnolia West freshman Shannon Dworaczyk also had 22 assists.

Junior outside hitter Raegan Johnson led Consol in kills with 10, and senior outside hitter Kendra Humphries had six. The Lady Tigers dropped in six aces of their own, including three from senior outside hitter Ella Norton.

Mcelroy served three aces in a first set that featured several Lady Mustang runs. Three of Snook’s four opening-set kills came in the final eight points as Magnolia West closed out the frame on a 7-1 run.

Consol rallied in the second set thanks to a pair of aces from Norton during a 6-0 Lady Tiger run. Despite Magnolia West scoring eight of the last 13 points in the set, Consol was able to hold on to tie the match at 1-1.

Mcelroy put on another serving clinic during the middle of the third set, recording three aces as part of a 10-0 run for a 19-8 Magnolia West lead. Consol scored seven of the final 12 points but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The teams played the fourth set neck-and-neck to a 15-15 tie, but three 3-0 runs by the Lady Mustangs helped them close out the set and match. Snook slammed down five of her kills in the final 10 Magnolia West points.

“Her and [May], we knew they were going to come out swinging, and we knew they’re going to get their points,” Conner said. “They do it every game, but there’s six people total on the court, and you’ve got to find strengths and weakness on both sides of the court. ... They just got the upper hand tonight.”

With the win, third-place Magnolia West put some more distance between it and Consol, which entered Tuesday’s contest in sixth place — three wins out of a playoff position.

Conner said he wants his team to find some consistency as the Lady Tigers look to slide into the playoff picture.

“We know when we’re in system we’re a really good team,” Conner said. “But when we get down into our ruts and we’re trying to fight out from a hole, that’s when it gets hard.”