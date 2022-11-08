Fannin wins 2A state championship

Allen Academy senior Bailey Fannin ended her high school career on top as she won the TAPPS 2A girls state championship last week.

Fannin won the state title with a school record and personal best time of 12 minutes, 24.5 seconds.

Overall, the girls team of Amelia Anderson, Isabella Ruffino, Lauren Carroll, Sophie Fox, Kaitlyn Hendler and Fannin finished fourth.

For the boys, Allen Academy was led by Kyle Simmons, who finished 37th. Matthew Rentfro (53rd), Calvin Chiu (87th) and Christian Medrano (89th) also took part for the Rams.