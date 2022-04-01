 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elijah Tong, Ryan Burtin pace Brazos Christian track team at Bluejay Relays

SNOOK — Brazos Christian’s Elijah Tong won the boys 3,200 meters and took third in the 1,600, while Ryan Burtin won the 100 and placed second in the 200 at the Bluejay Relays on Thursday.

Brazos Christian’s Connor Daigneault (800) and Levi Hancock (discus) also won events, while Harris Powers took third in the 110 hurdles. Stryker Gay, Truett Goodyk, Luke Braswell and Daigneault finished second in the 4x400 relay.

On the girls side, Brazos Christian’s Laney Mitchell, Beth Hammond, Skylar Reed and Millie Reed placed second in the 4x400 relay, while Millie Reed finished second in the 400 and Skylar Reed in the 800.

The Eagles will compete in the Battle of the Brazos Valley at Allen Academy next Thursday.

