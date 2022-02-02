 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eight 3-pointers enough for Rudder girls
Eight 3-pointers enough for Rudder girls

Rudder’s Rakia Lee scored a game-high 21 points and the Lady Rangers made eight 3-pointers in rolling by Magnolia 76-42 on Tuesday night at The Armory in District 19-5A play.

Lee hit a pair of 3-pointers as did Brooklynn Person who added 12 points. Cameron Richards added a three-pointer in each of the first three quarters as the Lady Rangers (12-14, 8-6) built a 63-31 lead.

Magnolia (5-27, 4-11) was led by Emma Rowan who had 17 points.

