WALLER — A Franklin fan in the stands Friday said his Lady Lions hadn’t seen a pitcher like this before. The fan next to him from Cy-Fair said even at the Class 6A level, they don’t see them like East Bernard’s Alexis Warncke.

The Baylor pledge dominated Game 2 of the Class 3A regional semifinal series, shutting out Franklin 6-0 to keep the Brahmarettes’ season alive and force the Lady Lions to return to Lady Bulldog Field for a 1 p.m. Saturday finale.

“[Warncke] is really good, and we didn’t do a very good job at the plate adjusting, chased a lot of her pitches, but you got to just tip your hat,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “She executed her game plan. She did her job. She’s pretty dang good, man.”

Franklin (36-7) took the opener 2-1 on Thursday over East Bernard (32-6-1) but missed out on its chance to sweep the series.

“They’ll be fine,” Lyle said. “We’ve been in winner-take-all. We’ve been in a Game 3. Any kind of situation you can put in front of us, it ain’t going to be the first time they’ve seen it. They’re a good ball club over there. We’ve got to come out ready. We do that, I’ve got full confidence in this group.”

Warncke started in the circle for the second straight game, but the Lady Lions were able to put together a five-hit, two-run rally in the seventh inning Thursday to come away with the win.

It was a different story Friday as Warncke struck out 11 and gave up just two hits on 81 pitches. Karaline Smitherman singled in the second inning, and teammate Traci Lowry singled in the fifth for Franklin’s lone hits.

Smitherman tagged up on a fly out to reach second then took third on a wild pitch with two outs. Warncke ended Franklin’s best scoring chance with a strikeout.

East Bernard, meanwhile, thrived at the plate.

Franklin Reese Cottrell also started for the second straight day, and East Bernard was able to tag her for three earned runs and eight hits in seven innings. The junior pitcher struck out seven and walked three on 128 pitches.

The Brahmarettes got the scoring started early as a leadoff home run by Bailey Leopold set the tone. After a scoreless second inning, East Bernard combined for five runs over the next three innings before going quietly in the sixth and seventh.

East Bernard’s Addison Opela reached on a leadoff bunt in the third. A fly out and strikeout seemed to be just what the Lady Lions needed before Megan Gasch reached on a fielding error to keep the inning alive. Gasch then stole second and with runners on second and third, Sommer Tijerina delivered with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.

East Bernard loaded the bases in both the fourth and fifth innings and took advantage both times.

In the fourth, Kendylle Ermis led off with a double, and Taylor Viktorin followed with a single. Abigail Garcia walked to load the bases with no outs, and after a strikeout, Leopold recorded her second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to put East Bernard up 4-0, though Franklin escaped without allowing another run.

Garcia helped bring in the final two runs in the fifth when her hard-hit liner bounced off a glove for an error and into the outfield to end the scoring.

East Bernard 6, Franklin 0

East Bernard;102;120;0;—;6;8;0

Franklin;000;000;0;—;0;2;3