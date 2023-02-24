ROCKDALE — With 6:42 left in the third quarter, A&M Consolidated’s Zaylen Duren pulled up and splashed a deep 3-pointer from between the R and S in Rockdale’s midcourt logo that spelled out Tigers.

A few seconds later after another empty possession by Georgetown East View, La’Chauncy Thomas took off down court and brought the house down with a ferocious slam dunk to give Consol a 47-23 lead.

It was that kind of night for Consol as the Tigers cruised to a 72-48 victory in the Class 5A area round of the playoffs on Friday.

“It feels great,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “The kids played hard. They fought hard. They did a great job of staying true to what we talked about and discussed through the few days of practice that we had. I think the energy from one another, they fed off of it. They did a great job.”

After a mostly back-and-forth start, Consol (26-8) began breaking away from East View (27-11) in the opening quarter’s final few seconds. Andrew Daily IV hit a jumper, and Kaden Lewis followed that with two free throws to put the Tigers up 11-6.

The second quarter belonged to Duren and the Tigers as the senior guard caught fire from beyond the arc.

His first basket of the quarter came with 4:43 left as he had a steal and quick layup that was part of a 7-0 run that Adam Jackson started with a 3-pointer and Caden Young ended with a layup to put Consol up 23-11.

Duren’s next three makes all came from beyond the arc while all East View could do was respond with 1-for-2 trips to the free-throw line. During a 1:40 stretch starting at the 3:13 mark, the senior guard was a perfect 3-for-3 to push Consol’s lead to 34-18 as his teammates kept finding him open.

Duren then ended the quarter with a pair of free throws to give Consol a 39-23 lead at halftime. He had 13 points in the period and finished with 23 overall.

“That’s a part of his game,” Daily said of Duren’s 3-point shooting. “We continue to let him know that he needs to continue to shoot. He’s had a slump the last few games in regard to beyond the arc, but he did a great job with stepping up and knocking down shots tonight, and the guys saw that and they kept feeding him. That’s the beauty about this group. They’re special and know when to ride who’s hot, and they did a good job today with that.”

Duren and the Tigers came out hot to start the third quarter as he hit back-to-back 3-pointers including the one from near midcourt before Thomas’ slam. Lewis tacked on two free throws as the Tigers went up 49-24 with 5:39 left in the period.

It was the last big run for the Tigers as they mostly traded free throws or baskets the rest of the way. They still hit the occasional 3-pointer as Jonathan Love hit one in the third to put Consol up 54-30. And in the last seconds of the fourth quarter, Jacob Stolz came in and splashed a corner 3 to get the Tigers to 70 points.

With the win, the Tigers advance to face Killeen Ellison in the regional quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.

A&M Consolidated 72, Georgetown East View 48

CONSOL (26-8) — Kaden Lewis 5, Jamieon Chambers 5, Zaylen Duren 23, Adam Jackson 3, Justin Gooden 14, Andrew Daily IV 2, La’Chauncy Thomas 6, Jonathan Love 3, Caden Young 4, Jacob Stolz 5, Zauntavian Jesse 2.

EAST VIEW (27-11) — Jayden Prioleau 5, Jermey Helton 5, Te’Ron Chappell 2, Brayden Gates 9, Terrion Benson 16, Braxton Mezger 2, Jakson Derr 9.

Consol;11;28;17;16;—;72

East View;6;17;14;11;—;48