District foes College Station, Brenham meet again in Class 5A regional quarterfinals

When the playoff brackets were released, Brenham head baseball coach Chase Wheaton knew seeing District 19-5A foe College Station again this season was a tangible possibility.

“’I’ll take that right now,’” Wheaton remembers saying after seeing the bracket. “Sure enough, fast forward a couple weeks later and here we are. Ready or not, it’s a showdown, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Cougars and Cubs will face each other for the third time this season, this time in a best-of-3 Class 5A regional quarterfinal series that will open with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday in Navasota. The series will continue with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, while Game 3 will be Saturday in Mumford if necessary.

The winner of the series will advance to play Friendswood or Crosby in the regional semifinals next week. College Station (20-13) faced Friendswood in the regional semifinals last season. It would be Brenham’s first appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs since 2017.

“Three out of the four teams in our district are still playing, and that is exciting,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “A lot of these kids have played ball together at a young age or against each other growing up, and we get an opportunity to face off against them here in the playoffs in the third round.”

The teams split their two district games with the Cougars taking the first 6-5. Brenham (23-10-1) won the finale 10-4 in a seemingly never-ending 12-inning battle after losing an early lead. The Cubs scored six runs in the 12th as Cade Warmke, Cayden Shields, Rylan Wooten, Hayden Hupe and Jacob Mabie each brought in runs.

Mabie, Warmke, Hupe and Mason Lampe have led Brenham this season with 111 RBIs combined. Brenham, which finished second in 19-5A, swept the first two rounds of the playoffs against Montgomery and Pflugerville Hendrickson, outscoring them 23-14.

“We said it all along that the strength of this team was going to be our athleticism and in the way we can swing the bat,” Wheaton said. “I can’t say every night that we go out and get double-digit hits, but these guys are a super confident group right now, swinging the bats well. You’ve got to feel good if you’re wearing green going into the weekend.”

Brenham’s hitters will have a big test ahead of them facing College Station’s pitching staff led by starters Rice recruit Ryland Urbanczyk (6-1, 2.07 ERA) and Texas A&M recruit Blake Binderup (4-2, 1.80).

Litton praised Urbanczyk and Binderup for their steady performances this year, while giving credit to the rest of the Cougar staff that includes three seniors and a freshman for their relief efforts.

“Luke Steward [is] finally getting healthy for us and throwing the ball really well,” Litton said. “... You turn to the bullpen and Max Childress and Amar Tsengeg, between those two they’ve got eight saves on the season. Then you add in the freshmen, Holden Hering, who’s coming in extremely strong.”

College Station has had to work hard to reach the third round of the players. The Cougars swept A&M Consolidated to clinch a playoff spot at the end of April then beat Magnolia West in a tiebreaker game to clinch the district’s No. 3 seed. College Station beat New Caney Porter a week later in three games in the bi-district round and bested Austin Anderson last weekend in three games with two going to extra innings.

“In Game 3 against Porter, to walk that series off was huge,” Litton said. “We went 12 innings with [Brenham and] offensively we didn’t do much against them that night. Once we got into extra innings we’ve had our fair share of opportunities, and we’ve been there and done that. So hopefully that’s going to pay some dividends.”

At the plate, College Station has been stellar since facing the Cubs. The Cougars outscored Porter and Austin Anderson 45-21 with strong performances from leading hitters Mikey Elko (.330 batting average, 15 RBIs), Rylan Deming (.341-11) and Dalton Carnes (.295-24). Urbanczyk (.318-21) and Binderup (.372-29 RBIs) have also contributed heavily on offense.

“Since we played them last time, our focus has been about us and us just continuing to get better,” Litton said. “I feel like we’ve done that. I think the big thing for us this week is sticking together as a team, as an entire group. That will be a difference maker for us.”

Brenham lost senior pitcher and shortstop Ethan Jezierski to an injury against Waller in the regular-season finale. The Cubs won that two-game district series 6-3 and 10-2 and have continued to advance by relying on seniors Shields (2.21 ERA) and Lampe (3.54 ERA). Shields threw eight innings in Game 2 against the Cougars before reaching his pitching limit.

Wheaton will lean on the duo again this week.

“He’s just done a great job for us, stepped up and gives us a chance to win every time he goes out there,” Wheaton said of Shields. “... Then we’ve got our senior leader Mason Lampe, who comes off of third base and always wants to rock. Our guys and our coaching staff feels good when the ball is in his hand late in the game.”

Both Litton and Wheaton expect big crowds this weekend with the series taking place close to home.

“The atmosphere is going to be on fire. It’s going to be electric,” Litton said. “That part of it will be fun for the players. For us, it’s just making sure that we’re focused on the game and not [the crowd] is going to be one of the key factors.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.