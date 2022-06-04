Diboll sweeps Franklin in regional final series to advance to state baseball tournament

NAVASOTA — As rain came down at Boenker Field in the fifth inning, Diboll created a storm of its own at the plate, scoring five runs to take an impenetrable lead on its way to sweeping Franklin with a 9-1 victory in Game 2 of their Class 3A Region III championship series Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks (38-4) advance to the UIL state tournament where they’ll face either Brock or Bowie in the state semifinals on June 10 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Franklin ends its season with a 31-6-1 record.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top today,” Franklin head coach Matt Anderson said. “But we’ll learn from it, and our kids are winners no matter what.”

Diboll won the opener on Friday night 5-2, but Franklin took the early momentum Saturday when Josh Atomanczyk led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left, and Lions starter Jayden Rocha allowed no hits and only two walks through the first three innings.

The Lumberjacks retaliated by scoring two runs for the lead in the fourth on Isaac Dejesus’ infield single that brought in Carson Morales and Gabe Smith.

Diboll added to its lead in the fifth just as a small rain cloud drifted over the field. Jalen Wilson and Coby Dejesus reached on a fielder’s choice and hit by pitch, respectively, and scored on Zach Phipps’ double to deep left-center field.

Franklin turned to reliever Dylan Rhoden, who walked the next batter before Smith’s intentional walk loaded the bases. Morales then hit a one-out double to left-center to clear the bases and give Diboll a 7-1 lead. Rhoden got out of the inning by inducing back-to-back groundouts.

“We had some free bags that we gave them, and they capitalized. Hats off to them,” Anderson said. “They did a great job when they needed to and had some hits with runners in scoring position, and we weren’t able to do that, and that was the difference.”

Diboll added two more runs in the seventh. Morales, who finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs, hit another double to bring around pinch runner Antonio Palacio and Smith for a 9-1 lead.

Coby Dejesus then secured the win by striking out two and forcing a flyout to right field in the bottom of the seventh.

Morales pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two. Coby Dejesus pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six.

Franklin had its best scoring chance in the bottom of the fifth when Noah Tart and Parker Boyett each singled. But Dejesus escaped the jam with a popup and strikeout. Franklin also stranded two baserunners in the second when Charlie Scarpinato was hit by a pitch and Blake Autrey walked on a full count.

“We just couldn’t get the bats going,” Anderson said. “This late in the year little things can be amplified to big things. It’s tough to win ballgames scoring one run. You’ve got to rely heavily on your guys on the mound and playing great defense, and it just didn’t happen for us today.”

Rocha pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out two. Rhoden pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits and four runs.

• NOTES — Franklin’s run to the regional finals is the furthest the program has advanced in the postseason. The Lions also broke a program record for most wins in a season with 31. “[It’s] completely a testament to the kids and the coaching staff that we have at Franklin,” Anderson said. “It makes my job extremely easy.” ... Franklin will lose three seniors this year, including Rhoden, Scarpinato and Boyett. “Our seniors, they laid the groundwork for where we want to be,” Anderson said. “This is not going to be just a one-time thing. This is where we want to be all the time. Our kids understand that, and no doubt we’ll be back.”

Diboll 9, Franklin 1

Diboll;000;250;2;—;9;5;0

Franklin;100;000;0;—;1;3;0

Leading hitters: DIBOLL — Carson Morales 2-3, 4 RBIs, run; Isaac Dejesus 1-3, 2 RBIs; Zach Phipps 1-4, 2 RBIs; Gabe Smith 1-2, 3 runs. FRANKLIN — Josh Atomanczyk 1-3, RBI, HR; Noah Tart 1-3; Parker Boyett 1-2.

Next: Diboll vs. Brock or Bowie, 3A state semifinals, Dell Diamond, Round Rock, 9 a.m. or noon Friday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.