Derbes leads red-hot A&M Consolidated to a sweep of Kingwood Park

Consol opened the match with a 10-1 run. Kingwood Park couldn’t match Consol’s intensity, which led to five Lady Panther errors.

“It was 100% the girls,” Conner said. “We talked in practice this week about controlling our side of the court, especially in serve receive, because if we control the serve receive, it gives us a chance to be offensive, and we did an excellent job of that tonight.”

Consol cruised through the first set, winning the last seven points capped by a kill from junior middle blocker Isabella Gutierrez. Kingwood Park cut down on its errors in the second set, but Consol kept rolling. Conner subbed in senior blocker Sameritta Pappoe, and she immediately got a kill for a 22-10 Consol lead. Derbes closed out that set with a kill.

“It started with our middles,” Conner said. “We tell them if we establish our middles, it opens up our pins, because [then] it’s a guessing game for the middle on the other side. Our middles came out, and they started swinging hard, and they gave our pins a chance on the outside.”