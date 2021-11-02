Derbes leads red-hot A&M Consolidated to a sweep of Kingwood Park

CYPRESS — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team started strong and finished even stronger in a dominating Class 5A bi-district victory over the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers on Tuesday night at Cypress Ridge High School.
Consol (28-15) scored the last eight points in impressive fashion to top off the 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 triumph. Kingwood Park (30-15), which held a one-point lead only twice in the first two sets, came to life in the third set. The District 20-5A runner-up was at its best building a 22-17 lead on an 8-3 run with the last three points coming via Consol errors.
“Kingwood Park is a great team. They’ve got some talent on their side and it was showing against our defense,” said Consol head coach Colten Conner, who took a timeout in the third set to try to slow the Lady Panthers’ momentum. “When I called that timeout, it was pretty much a conversation of, hey, they’re doing their job and we’re not.”
Consol senior setter/opposite hitter Ava Derbes got things rolling with a kill. She then served out the match, getting three aces and the game-winning shot on a dump. It was quite a turnaround for Derbes, who had made two of the three errors that helped Kingwood Park build its five-point lead.
“It really kind of lit a fire underneath us that we needed to finish,” Derbes said.
Derbes’ ending flourish put the final touches on a triple-double as she had 15 kills, 14 assists and 13 digs. She hit at an incredible .520 clip with her teammates following her lead in an all-around great team effort.
Consol opened the match with a 10-1 run. Kingwood Park couldn’t match Consol’s intensity, which led to five Lady Panther errors.
“It was 100% the girls,” Conner said. “We talked in practice this week about controlling our side of the court, especially in serve receive, because if we control the serve receive, it gives us a chance to be offensive, and we did an excellent job of that tonight.”
Consol cruised through the first set, winning the last seven points capped by a kill from junior middle blocker Isabella Gutierrez. Kingwood Park cut down on its errors in the second set, but Consol kept rolling. Conner subbed in senior blocker Sameritta Pappoe, and she immediately got a kill for a 22-10 Consol lead. Derbes closed out that set with a kill.
“It started with our middles,” Conner said. “We tell them if we establish our middles, it opens up our pins, because [then] it’s a guessing game for the middle on the other side. Our middles came out, and they started swinging hard, and they gave our pins a chance on the outside.”
Things changed drastically in the third set as Kingwood Park went on a 7-3 run for an 11-7 lead on the strength of five Consol errors. Senior Charlee Jordan had several key kills as she led the Lady Panthers’ late charge. She also had an ace for a 19-16 lead, forcing Conner to take his first timeout of the match. Things didn’t get any better over the next four points, so he took another timeout.
“We kind of came off the first two sets knowing we won by a lot and maybe got a little over our heads in the third,” Derbes said. “But after that timeout, we knew we had to turn it on if we wanted to finish strong and go into the next round on a good note.”
Senior outside hitter Emma Pahl added two kills during Consol’s match-ending run.
“After that [timeout], we came out with confidence on our side of the court,” Conner said. “We started picking up the digs and the service balls we had been struggling with in that third set. And again, our hitters started going.”
Derbes also scored 11 points. Pahl led Consol with 16. Gutierrez had a team-best four blocks. Senior libero Gracen Harrell had 15 digs. Junior setter Abigail McKinney had 19 assists and seven digs. Senior defensive specialist Faith Taylor had 12 digs.
Consol, the 19-5A co-runner-up, advances to play the Bastrop-Austin Anderson winner in the area round later this week.