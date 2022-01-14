Depth allows College Station girls basketball team to hold off Magnolia West

Defense helped the College Station girls basketball team win its first eight District 19-5A games, but depth allowed it to hold on for a 51-43 victory over the Magnolia West Lady Mustangs on Friday night at Cougar Gym.
The Lady Cougars (21-5, 9-0) built a 38-19 lead by turning Magnolia West turnovers into points, but the Lady Mustangs shored up their ball handling and started taking advantage of a depleted College Station squad. The Lady Cougars were already missing four key players when junior guard Reese Vivaldi limped to the bench with an ankle injury.
Without Vivaldi, College Station didn’t score in the final six minutes of the third quarter, allowing Magnolia West to close on a 9-0 run and pull within 38-28. The Lady Mustangs opened the fourth quarter by scoring off a College Station turnover as Faith Ebel hit a pair of free throws to get within 38-30 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left.
Vivaldi answered with a 3-pointer to end a nine-minute scoring drought, and after Magnolia West’s Megan Donnelly hit a 12-foot jumper to pull the Lady Mustangs back within 10, Vivaldi drained another 3.
“I didn’t think she was coming back in,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said. “One of my assistants said you’re playing without her. Some not very nice things went through my head, but I’m like, next man up and we’ll figure it out. And then they said she’s ready to go, and she was the only one that was well rested.”
Vivaldi’s shooting was contagious as Taylor Montgomery hit a driving layup after Magnolia West had hit back-to-back buckets to pull within 44-37 with 4:08 left. Magnolia West couldn’t answer Montgomery’s bucket, and College Station senior Kendra Lindsey added a 3-pointer from the baseline in front of her bench with 2:55 left to push the lead to 49-37. It was Lindsey’s only bucket of the game.
“All wins are special, but when it takes a full team and every single person contributed, those are a little more special than the others,” Doles said.
Doles promoted Taylah Wright from the JV during Friday’s shootaround to help fill the void.
Junior wing Jaeden McMillin was out because of a death in the family. Junior Heaven Ford and sophomore Tatiana Butenko weren’t available because of health and safety protocols, and junior forward Jayden Davenport, who set the school record for rebounds in a game earlier this season, didn’t play in the second half because of a coach’s decision. Those missing players had accounted for 35 of the team’s points in a recent 46-42 victory over rival A&M Consolidated (16-7, 9-1), which is the team chasing the defending district champions.
“We knew we were going to be without people,” Doles said. “We’d had a day to prepare, and they locked in yesterday and prepared. It was good. It was good, good stuff.”
Vivaldi ended with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers as College Station made 6 of 18 beyond the arc, while Magnolia West hit just 1 of 4. Senior Ashonti Idlebird added eight points and junior Kayla Clark had seven for the Lady Cougars.
Vivaldi hit an NBA-range 3-pointer to end the first half after a fast-break bucket by Montgomery, answering a surge by the Lady Mustangs who had whittled their deficit to 26-16.
Magnolia West hurt College Station inside in the second half, ending with a 34-20 edge in rebounds. Donnelly had 12 points, Faith Ebel nine and Faith Matocha and Cloie Jansky each added eight. Ebel had 13 rebounds and Jansky seven.
College Station 51, Magnolia West 43
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
MAGNOLIA WEST (8-14, 4-6 in 19-5A) — Sarah Vance 2-6 0-0 3 1 4; Faith Matocha 1-4 5-6 4 3 8; Faith Ebel 3-9 3-4 13 3 9; Megan Donnelly 5-13 2-4 6 12; Victoria Vaughn 0-2 0-0 1 0 0; Cloie Jansky 3-12 2-6 7 2 8; Chanice Jones 1-1 0-0 0 2 2. TOTALS: 15-46 12-20 34 17 43.
COLLEGE STATION (21-5, 9-0) — Reese Vivaldi 3-8 0-0 1 1 9; Libby Gunter 0-3 1-2 1 1 1; Kendra Lindsey 1-2 0-0 2 2 3; Wiliyah Everline 1-3 0-2 0 2 3; Kyla Clark 3-6 1-2 3 2 7; Jayden Davenport 3-4 7 2 6; Ashonti Idlebird 4-8 0-2 2 5 8; Taylah Wright 0-1 0-0 0 0 0; Taylor Montgomery 5-12 3-4 4 3 14. TOTALS: 20-47 5-12 20 18 51.