Depth allows College Station girls basketball team to hold off Magnolia West

Defense helped the College Station girls basketball team win its first eight District 19-5A games, but depth allowed it to hold on for a 51-43 victory over the Magnolia West Lady Mustangs on Friday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars (21-5, 9-0) built a 38-19 lead by turning Magnolia West turnovers into points, but the Lady Mustangs shored up their ball handling and started taking advantage of a depleted College Station squad. The Lady Cougars were already missing four key players when junior guard Reese Vivaldi limped to the bench with an ankle injury.

Without Vivaldi, College Station didn’t score in the final six minutes of the third quarter, allowing Magnolia West to close on a 9-0 run and pull within 38-28. The Lady Mustangs opened the fourth quarter by scoring off a College Station turnover as Faith Ebel hit a pair of free throws to get within 38-30 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left.

Vivaldi answered with a 3-pointer to end a nine-minute scoring drought, and after Magnolia West’s Megan Donnelly hit a 12-foot jumper to pull the Lady Mustangs back within 10, Vivaldi drained another 3.