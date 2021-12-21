Defense spurs Harker Heights boys basketball team over Bryan

“The good thing is lot of our kids played middle school ball together, like three or four of the starters,” Bobbitt said. “And a couple of our kids play travel ball together. They’ve been together a long time.”

An active Bryan zone defense contributed to Harker Heights’ slow start. The patient Vikings also were able to get the ball inside to Sam Esan for a dunk in the closing minute of the first quarter. He was fouled and completed the three-point play to give Bryan an 8-7 lead, but Harker Heights controlled play the rest of the way.

“Luckily, we got the ball inside and were able to get a little bit of a lead,” Bobbitt said. “But I just think perseverance helped us the most.”

Junior center Chris Maxey led Bryan with 14 points, including 10 in the final 3:40 as he converted back-to-back three-point plays. Collins added eight points and Esan six.