Defense spurs Harker Heights boys basketball team over Bryan

Defense helped the 14th-ranked Harker Heights boys basketball team turn a bad day into a 60-41 victory over the Bryan Vikings on Tuesday afternoon in a District 12-6A opener at Viking Gym.
Four straight turnovers early in the second quarter spurred an 8-0 run, giving the Knights (14-2) the lead for good in a day that started poorly for Harker Heights. The team’s chartered bus broke down in Milano, forcing the JV game to be canceled. The varsity game started only a half hour late, because the players warmed up for just 10 minutes, and it showed.
Harker Heights struggled in the first quarter, missing 9 of 12 field goals and both free throw attempts. Things didn’t get much better for the Knights in the first two minutes of the second quarter, then in a span of 46 seconds, they turned four Viking turnovers into an 8-0 run for a 17-10 lead. Terrance Carter keyed the surge with a steal and two dunks.
Bryan (15-5) answered with a dunk by Seandre Collins and a layup by Nic Caraway, but the hectic pace favored the Knights, who went on a 10-2 run to push their lead to 27-16. Senior point guard CJ Evans scored six points during the run and ended the quarter by hitting a shot from the top of the key at the buzzer.
Harker Heights outscored Bryan 22-11 in the second quarter by hitting 10 of 13 field goals. The Knights fed of their defense by forcing nine turnovers that led to 12 points.
“I can’t blame [the slow start] on the bus,” Knights coach Celneque Bobbitt said. “Sometimes we get off the bus and play kind of slow.”
Once the Knights got rolling, the Vikings couldn’t regain the momentum. Bryan had 19 turnovers, leading to 24 Harker Heights points.
“Usually we do a pretty good job on defense,” Bobbitt said. “A couple of my guys gamble a little bit. We got [Bryan] a couple of times in what we call a man trap, where they really don’t know where it’s coming from.”
The Knights knew what to do when they got the basketball, slamming down eight dunks to fuel them with more energy.
“They’re extremely long and athletic and quick,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “They pressure the ball well and play the passing lanes well and they anticipate passes well.”
Bryan played without point guard Justin Headge and shooting guard Taylan Johnson, who were both ill.
“We were playing some guys out of position,” Hines said. “And we just got flustered with ourselves, and [Harker Heights] just did a good job.”
Harker Heights made 26 of 45 field goals (57.8%), doing a great job of sharing the basketball with four players scoring in double figures. Evans hit 7 of 10 field goals. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Carter added 13 points by hitting all six field goals. Senior forward Antwan Taylor had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and junior guard Evan Chatman added 10 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
“The good thing is lot of our kids played middle school ball together, like three or four of the starters,” Bobbitt said. “And a couple of our kids play travel ball together. They’ve been together a long time.”
An active Bryan zone defense contributed to Harker Heights’ slow start. The patient Vikings also were able to get the ball inside to Sam Esan for a dunk in the closing minute of the first quarter. He was fouled and completed the three-point play to give Bryan an 8-7 lead, but Harker Heights controlled play the rest of the way.
“Luckily, we got the ball inside and were able to get a little bit of a lead,” Bobbitt said. “But I just think perseverance helped us the most.”
Junior center Chris Maxey led Bryan with 14 points, including 10 in the final 3:40 as he converted back-to-back three-point plays. Collins added eight points and Esan six.
• NOTES — Bryan junior Malcom Gooden saw his first action of the season, scoring a bucket. Gooden, the Vikings’ starting quarterback, suffered a season-ending fractured leg in the football season opener against Lucas Lovejoy. ... Carter signed a football scholarship with Louisiana-Lafayette where he’ll play tight end. ... Bobbitt was hired when Harker Heights opened in 2000 by Ross Rogers, who was the Knights’ football coach and campus athletics coordinator. Rogers, who has been Bryan’s football coach and athletics coordinator for a decade, is retiring at the end of the school year. ... Harker Heights was ranked fourth in the state before losing two games at the Cypress tournament. ... Killeen Ellison, the defending 12-6A champion, opened league play with a 59-58 loss at Killeen Shoemaker.
Harker Heights 60, Bryan 41
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
HARKER HEIGHTS (14-2, 1-0) — CJ Evans 7-10 0-0 0 1 14; Antwan Taylor 4-6 3-6 3 3 11; Jerry Thomas 1-2 0-0 2 0 2; Alfred Vincent 1-1 0-2 3 2 2; Evan Chatman 4-12 0-2 1 0 10; Roderick Pollard 1-1 0-0 1 1 2; Ashton Stanford 0-0 0-0 1 0 0; Nate Harris 0-1 0-0 1 0 0; Keshawn Collier 0-1 2-2 0 0 2; David Punch 0-0 0-0 1 2 0; Jovan Arrington 1-1 0-0 1 1 2; Terrance Carter 6-6 1-1 3 1 13; Barnes 0-0 0-0 0 1 0; Jamari Alexander 1-1 0-0 0 0 2; Fiker Ropoli 0-3 0-0 1 0 0. TOTALS: 26-45 6-13 17 12 60.
BRYAN (15-5, 0-1) Jaden Scott 0-3 0-0 0 0 0; Keaton Scott 0-2 0-0 0 1 0; Seandre Collins 3-8 1-2 5 1 8; Du’Wayne Paulhill 0-2 0-0 0 0 0; Nic Caraway 2-5 0-0 4 5 4; Malcom Gooden 1-2 0-0 1 1 2; Darios Brooks 2-6 0-0 0 0 5; Ramsey 0-2 0-0 0 1 0; Andrew Ealoms 1-1 0-0 0 0 2; Chris Maxey 4-5 6-7 7 1 14; Sam Esan 2-3 2-3 4 2 6; Jadon Perez 0-2 0-0 3 0 0. TOTALS: 15-39 9-12 24 12 41.
Harker Heights;7;22;15;16;—;60
Bryan;8;11;9;13;—;41
3-point shooting: Harker Height 2-12; Bryan 2-18
Turnovers: Harker Heights 7 for 7 Bryan points; Bryan 19 for 24 Harker Heights points