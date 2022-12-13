Defense spurs Bryan girls basketball team over Temple in district opener

Bryan’s offense got off to a slow start, but luckily the defense was spot on in helping the Lady Vikings roll to a 52-28 victory over the Temple Tem-Cats in a District 12-6A girls basketball opener Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The teams in the first quarter would have had a tough time playing a game of C-A-T let alone H-O-R-S-E as they combined to miss 19 of 25 field goals. Bryan (7-4) changed things in the final minute by scoring back-to-back baskets for a 7-6 lead. Junior guard Taylor Montgomery hit a 14-foot jumper, and sophomore guard Zamia Turner had a putback with just a second showing on the clock.

Montgomery’s score came after a turnover, setting a trend. Bryan had managed only one point off six previous turnovers, but the offense complemented the defense in the second quarter when the Lady Vikings turned 10 turnovers into nine points for a 25-13 lead.

Offensive rebounds continued to be a key as freshman Avery Archer capped a 9-0 run with a putback with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half for an 18-8 lead, and junior Taler Thornton later added another for the half’s final points, ending a 7-0 Bryan run.

“Getting into our pressure really helps us get easy buckets,” Bryan coach Chris Jones said. “We were struggling early, and once we finally settled down and got going, the girls were able to apply pressure and get some easy run-outs.”

Bryan, which hadn’t played in 10 days, put the game away in the third quarter.

Temple’s Allison Vaden opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Archer answered with a 3, and Thornton added another 3 off a turnover as the Lady Vikings rolled to a 46-21 lead. Temple (3-12) managed only five more points in the period, while the Lady Vikings forced seven more turnovers that led to nine points.

“We moved the ball well,” Jones said. “We like to let everyone shoot the ball and have the opportunity to score.”

Bryan scored 21 of its points off 26 Temple turnovers.

Thornton, a three-year starter, ended with 12 points, pushing her over 1,000 for her career. Montgomery led the team in scoring with 13 points. Archer added nine along with five rebounds.

“We’ve had maybe four or five different leading scorers this season,” Jones said. “It’s been very pleasant. Obviously, any coach would love that.”

Bryan, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2016-17, was swept by Temple the last two seasons.

“I’m just proud of the girls’ effort tonight, playing together, playing for each other,” Jones said. “I think it’s starting to come together. It’s been a long time coming. I think the girls are buying in.”

Bryan, which snapped a 43-game district losing streak two years ago, is picked to finish second in 12-6A behind Temple by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. On Friday, the Lady Vikings will play at Copperas Cove, which is picked fourth in district behind Hutto.

Temple won the freshman game 40-36. Nadiyah Elizondo led Bryan with 16 points.

Bryan 52, Temple 28

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

TEMPLE (3-12, 0-1 in 12-6A) — Malaya President 0 0-2 3 0; Tierney Perkins 2 0-0 3 4; Rene’Jah Jackson 1 2-4 3 4; Allison Vaden 2 0-0 0 6; Dejah Thomas 1 1-1 0 3; Jayla Govan 0 0-0 1 0; Paris Morris 1 1-2 0 3; Sandra Flores 4 0-1 2 8; Tiria Edwards 0 0-2 1 0. TOTALS: 11 4-12 13 28.

BRYAN (7-4, 1-0) — Avery Archer 4 0-0 2 9; Madison Wells 1 0-0 1 2; Kayleigh Murphy 2 0-0 1 4; Christionna Ellis 1 2-4 2 4; Zamia Turner 1 1-2 2 3; Ka’lanndrea Gooden 1 3-4 3 5; Taylor Montgomery 6 1-5 1 13; Taler Thornton 5 0-2 1 12. TOTALS: 21 7-17 13 52.

Temple;6;7;8;7;—;28

Bryan;7;18;21;6;—;52

Turnovers: Temple 26 for 21 Bryan points; Bryan 12 for 2 Temple points

Field goals: Temple 11-58; Bryan 21-48

3-pointers: Temple 2-8; Bryan 3-12

Rebounds: Bryan 38, Temple 33