Defense sparks A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to second-half comeback over Brenham

From the opening tip, it was evident Brenham point guard Halle Scheel wanted to control the flow of the game with her ball-handling skills and defensive aggressiveness. Brenham’s first points of the game came on a no-look pass from Scheel to Aaliyah Wolfe for a 3-pointer from the corner.

But Scheel suffered an injury to her left ankle late in the first half, and the Lady Tigers were able to grasp momentum from there for a 48-28 victory in District 21-5A play Tuesday night in Tiger Gym.

“She plays hard,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “I told them at halftime, ‘She’s winding y’all’s tail. She’s just outhustling us.’”

With the Brenham senior on the bench, Consol (7-9, 2-0) came out of the halftime break trailing 17-14 but with a plan to put pressure on Brenham’s greener ball-handlers. The Lady Tigers forced 22 turnovers in the second half, which opened up the Cubettes’ compact zone defense in transition.

Consol eventually took the lead for good on Mia Teran’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

“Everything starts with us on the defensive end,” Hines said. “When we’re not getting after it, it shows. Once they picked that defense up, that takes care of our offense. I was proud of them for coming out and really turning it up.”

Consol took that momentum into the fourth quarter and used a 19-0 run to put the game out of reach. Brenham’s only points of the final period came with 45 seconds left in the game.

As the Lady Tigers were able to spread the Brenham defense with a four-corners offense late in the game, slashes to the paint opened up opportunities to get fouled. Consol hit 8 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Brenham’s best run of the game came in the second quarter when the Cubettes opened the period on a 9-4 run that included another 3-pointer by Wolfe, who finished with a team-high 10 points.

Teran hit two 3-pointers and led Consol with 17 points, while Katerina Gooden had 11.

The Lady Tigers won their second straight to open 21-5A play, but Hines said there is still plenty to learn about her team in the young season.

“They drive me crazy,” she said with a laugh. “I love them to death. We have some talent when we play together. I told them back in August this is not a team where it’s one star. We’ve got to play together. When we do that as a team, we’re pretty good. When we don’t, it doesn’t look so good. They’re buying into that and understanding that.”

A&M Consolidated 48, Brenham 28

BRENHAM (10-8, 1-1) — Aaliyah Wolfe 10, Arianah Lewis 7, Antyiahna Lang 5, Carmen McWilliams 3, Malyiah Ausby 2, JaLaya Hancock 1, Yazmine Gaines 1.

CONSOL (7-9, 2-0) — Mia Teran 17, Katerina Gooden 11, Paris Pavlas 5, Ka’Maiya Ford 5, Da’Mya Turner 4, Jomerea Thompson 3, Jayden Kearney 2.

Brenham;7;10;9;2;—;28

Consol;7;6;13;22;—;48