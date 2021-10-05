Defense leads A&M Consolidated volleyball team to sweep

“We just continued to do what we work on every single day in practice,” Conner said. “The defense does a phenomenal job day in and day out. They’ve kind of carried us throughout this whole season to keep us in system. I think it just shined in that moment. They were playing very well. They were very on, and it allowed our hitters to get in system as well.”

The Lady Tigers kept playing well in the second set while building a 17-6 lead, forcing Waller (14-22, 1-9) to use both of its timeouts. Conner subbed out some starters at that point. The crowd got a little antsy when Waller went on a 5-0 run to pull within 22-14 as Jacyln Graves had four service points, including two aces, and Makenna Tryon had a kill and a block.

Conner took a timeout but didn’t change the lineup.

“When it gets later into the season, everybody has to be ready to play,” Conner said. “They have to be willing to finish out the set, and I thought they did a great job.”

Consol had 31 kills in a team effort. Derbes led with nine, and Pahl had five. Junior outside hitter Ella Norton had four, while freshman outside hitter Madison Love, junior middle blocker Lesley Munoz and McKinney each had three.