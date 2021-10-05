Defense leads A&M Consolidated volleyball team to sweep

Once the A&M Consolidated volleyball team stopped trying to beat the Waller Lady Bulldogs quickly, Tuesday’s District 19-5A match at Tiger Gym was over in short order.
The Lady Tigers had little problem breezing to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Lady Bulldogs, who are tied with Katy Paetow (13-21, 1-9) for last place in the nine-team district. Consol’s biggest foe was itself as unforced errors accounted for half of Waller’s points in the first set.
“I think we were trying to force it too much,” Consol coach Colten Conner said. “We were starting to stray away from what we do best, and that’s come down hill and swing hard. We knew the holes that were open, so I reminded them, hey, do what we’ve been doing in practice, trust the system. And once they cleaned that side of it up, it was over after that.”
Consol (24-13, 9-2) put on a clinic to start the second set, grabbing an 8-1 lead that included a pair of points thanks to a pair of stellar digs. Senior outside hitter Ava Derbes had a pair of kills and a well-placed long soft shot. Junior middle blocker Bella Gutierrez, who ended the first set with a dink over the middle hitters, added two blocks and a kill. Junior setter Abigail McKinney had five service points, including an ace, and senior outside hitter Emma Pahl had a perfectly placed kill down the line.
But it was the digs by just about every starter that inspired the team and crowd.
“We just continued to do what we work on every single day in practice,” Conner said. “The defense does a phenomenal job day in and day out. They’ve kind of carried us throughout this whole season to keep us in system. I think it just shined in that moment. They were playing very well. They were very on, and it allowed our hitters to get in system as well.”
The Lady Tigers kept playing well in the second set while building a 17-6 lead, forcing Waller (14-22, 1-9) to use both of its timeouts. Conner subbed out some starters at that point. The crowd got a little antsy when Waller went on a 5-0 run to pull within 22-14 as Jacyln Graves had four service points, including two aces, and Makenna Tryon had a kill and a block.
Conner took a timeout but didn’t change the lineup.
“When it gets later into the season, everybody has to be ready to play,” Conner said. “They have to be willing to finish out the set, and I thought they did a great job.”
Consol had 31 kills in a team effort. Derbes led with nine, and Pahl had five. Junior outside hitter Ella Norton had four, while freshman outside hitter Madison Love, junior middle blocker Lesley Munoz and McKinney each had three.
The Lady Tigers also had 80 digs. Senior libero Gracen Harrell had 20 with only two errors. Sophomore defensive specialist Jasmine Rau, Norton, Pahl and Derbes each had 10. McKinney had 20 assists and Derbes added 10.
Consol dominated net play as Gutierrez had six blocks and Munoz added five.
“Lesley did a great job on the block,” Conner said. “That’s one thing we’ve emphasized the past few weeks is blocking. Emma Pahl is on fire right now. She just came off a game with 18 kills. She’s very consistent. She’s minimizing her errors. And everyone on the back row deserves praise.”
The Lady Tigers have an open date Friday. Next week they will play Brenham (25-11, 8-2) and second-ranked College Station (30-2, 11-0).