Decision to keep Elnita Green in 100 pays off for College Station girls track team

“The big deal about the 100 was that we focused all year on breaking 12 [seconds], which she’s done I think at least three or four times this year,” Jones said. “She’s accomplished pretty much all her goals, and we have one more to go.”

Green also runs in the 200 and 4x100 relay for College Station. Jones planned to take her out of the 100 before the District 19-5A meet but decided to keep her in the event when he compared her times to others in the area.

Now heading into state, Jones and Green are thankful for that decision.

“Going into district, as we set goals for her and she set goals for herself, we talked and we were really focusing on the 200 instead of the 100,” Jones said. “I was really close to not putting her in the 100 and putting her on the 4x200 relay. I look back at it, and I’m glad I made the right decision.”

Green also made history as part of the first 4x100 relay team from College Station to make it to state. She is joined by teammates Tanasha Thompson, Aliyah Collins, Kate-Lynn Lockett and alternates Tamia Gooden and Ashonti Idlebird. The Lady Cougars’ top quartet took third in a school-record 47.14 at regionals to lock in the third best time in 5A behind Manvel (46.92) and Fort Bend Marshall (46.93).