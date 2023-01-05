The Davila Middle School girls basketball teams won 2 of 3 games against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. Davila won the eighth grade A game 43-35 and the seventh grade A game 30-9, while Consol won the seventh grade B game 33-22.
Davila girls basketball teams win 2 of 3 against A&M Consolidated
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
