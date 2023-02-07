Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play.

Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets after a 63-50 victory over Brenham to cap a 13-game district winning streak and outright league title.

The game was similar to many College Station (20-14, 13-1) had during the run as it gained momentum for the postseason after a tough nondistrict. The Lady Cougars dominated play early, eased up, then regrouped to finish strong.

Brenham (16-15, 7-7) stayed with College Station early, pulling within 12-10 on a 10-foot jumper by freshman forward Antyiahna Lang.

College Station answered with an 18-5 run for a 30-15 lead. College Station’s defense was stifling as Brenham made only 1 of 9 field goals in the first seven minutes of the second quarter. The Cubettes had five turnovers during the run that College Station converted into four baskets, two of them off steals by senior Jaeden McMillin. The lead could have been bigger, because the Lady Cougars had a tough night shooting, making only 21 of 66 field goals (31.8%), but they offset that with a 50-31 rebounding edge.

“Sometimes when you’re shot isn’t falling, you go get the rebound,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said.

No one went and got the ball better than senior Jayden Davenport, who had 26 rebounds.

“She holds every rebounding record of Lady Cougar basketball, and she came tonight to prove she’s the best rounder that’s ever come through this program,” Doles said.

The 5-foot-10 Davenport couldn’t be contained on the boards to start the second half as she had four offensive rebounds in less than a minute, but Lady Cougars could manage only four free throws during those possessions, missing a couple close shots.

College Station also had four turnovers in less than four minutes, matching its entire total in the first half. Brenham got inspired on a three-point play by junior guard Halle Scheel, and she added a 10-foot jumper to cut College Station’s lead to 37-23, prompting second-year head coach Doles to take a timeout.

“We just need to regroup and refocus,” Doles said. “We came out of that timeout, and I thought we executed a little better offensively.”

The Lady Cougars responded with a 12-3 run. Davenport got things rolling by scoring off an offensive rebound, and McMillin scored on an inbounds pass. Junior Taylah Wright hit a 3-pointer, and senior guard Kayla Clark added a driving layup as the Lady Cougars pushed their lead to 49-28.

Brenham managed to score the quarter’s final seven points, but Davenport and McMillin were on the bench watching. The fourth quarter was anticlimactic as College Station prepped for the playoffs.

Brenham also gets to play again as Montgomery (22-11, 7-7) fell at home to A&M Consolidated and will have to play the Cubettes in a tiebreaker game for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.

College Station will play its bi-district game Monday or Tuesday against Waco or Killeen Chaparral, which tied for fourth in 22-5A and will have a tiebreaker game Friday.

McMillin ended with 19 points, hitting 8 of 20 field goals. Davenport added 13.

Brenham senior guard Arianah Lewis had 19, and Scheel added 13 points.

College Station 63, Brenham 50

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

BRENHAM (16-15, 7-7 in 21-5A) — Ka’Mya Stringfellow 2 0-0 1 4; Yazmine Gaines 0 2-2 0 2; Halle Scheel 5 1-4 2 12; Arianah Lewis 5 8-10 4 19; Antyiahna Lang 2 2-2 4 6; Jalayla Hancock 0 0-0 4 0; Jayde Powell 3 1-3 4 7; Nicole Tarver 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 17 14-21 20 50.

COLLEGE STATION (20-14, 13-1) — Reese Vivaldi 2 0-1 1 6; Taylah Wright 1 0-0 3 3; Wiliyah Everline 1 0-0 1 3; Heaven Ford 1 0-1 0 2; Kyla Clark 1 3-4 3 6; Addison Edwards 1 0-0 0 2; Hailey Patterson 0 0-0 2 0; Tearra Burleson 1 0-0 2 3; Jaeden McMillin 8 3-4 4 19; Jayden Davenport 3 7-16 4 13. TOTALS: 21 15-30 20 63.

Brenham;10;8;15;17;—;50

College Station;15;18;16;14;—;63

Field-goal shooting: Brenham 17-55 (21.8%); College Station 21-66 (31.8%)

3 point-shooting: Brenham 2 for 6 (33%); College Station 6-24 (25.0%)

Rebounds: Brenham 31 (Scheel 7); College Station 50 (Davenport 26, McMillin 10, Clark 5)

Turnovers: Brenham 19 for 17 College Station points; College Station 14 for 12 Brenham points