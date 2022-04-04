CSISD's Reed retiring in June after five decades in education

Buddy Reed, who was College Station Independent School District’s first director of student activities, is retiring after helping the district make the transition from a one high school community to two.

“It’s been a great stay here,” Reed said. “I leave here with good memories. They’ve got great leadership, all the things are in place. We’ve had great success here with athletics. We’re at the top of our game It’s a reflection of the leadership.”

Reed came to the school district as a principal in 2008. Four years later, he was put in charge of extracurricular activities at the district’s high schools and middle schools by former superintendent Eddie Coulson. He also worked under Clark Ealy and current superintendent Mike Martindale.

“Mike has been great,” Reed said. “Eddie, Clark, you know, those guys have been great. Anytime you have success, to me, it always has been about good people working together as a team. And we’ve been fortunate here in College Station to have that.”

Jim Slaughter was the school district’s last head football coach/AD, holding the post from 2000-2011.

It’ll be the second time the 72-year-old Reed has retired. Reed was superintendent of Lafourche Parish schools in Thibodaux, La. before coming to College Station.

“It’s time, I’ve got four sons and seven grand kids,” Reed said. “It’s time to do something else. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t have any plans today, I’m going to retire.”

His wife, Valerie, is a counselor at College Station High School.

“It’s been a good run; it’s time,” Reed said. “Fifty years in this business, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Reed will work with the school district through June 30. His wife will remain at College Station High School.

CSISD hiring Reed to be director of student activities wasn't the first time the school district didn't have the football coach also have the title of AD.

CSISD in 1984 hired former Brenham football coach Lloyd Wasserman as its first athletics/student services director. Wasserman, who had been athletic coordinator and business manager in the Nederland school district, administered activities directed by coaches and teacher sponsors, but didn't oversee music or vocational education-related programs. He reported to the high school principal.

Wasserman, who played football at Texas A&M under Paul “Bear” Bryant, coached at Brenham from 1967-76 and then coached at Nederland from 1977-81 before going into administration.

Consol's football coaches while Wasserman was athletics/student activities director were George Losack, Julian Bush and Roy Kokemoor. When the school district hired Ross Rogers for the 1988 season, they also gave him AD duties.

