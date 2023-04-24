When Libby Pacheco joined the Texas High School Coaches Association in early 2022 as the Education Foundation’s chief operating officer, she said she noticed male coaches were constantly able to get together and network.

The same couldn’t be said for female coaches, though.

In response, Pacheco helped create “A Seat at the Table,” a THSCA initiative to bring female coaches together to discuss topics and issues impacting them. The College Station school district hosted “A Seat at the Table” event on Monday night at the school district’s central office.

Over a dozen coaches representing five different district schools attended the event. Currently, there are around 35 women out of around 115 total coaches in the College Station school district at the high school and middle school levels.

“I think there’s been a void and there’s a need for females to be able to feel comfortable and support each other, so everybody always leaves these conversations rejuvenated,” Pacheco said. “They know they have support, not only just from our association, but also from their administrators here in the district.”

An hour-plus conversation focused on discussion questions, including how coaches deal with difficult parents and how females can be impactful without alienating or upsetting people. Those main topical questions led to discussions about other related topics, too.

“I was hoping to be able to provide a platform that brought all of our female coaches together so they would feel empowered and, more than anything, supported just by being able to have conversations with female coaches and break some barriers, especially since we’re not all on the same campus,” said Megan Symank, CSISD’s assistant athletics director.

Back in January, Symank attended a THSCA Power of Influence regional meeting in Houston with CSISD athletics director Kevin Starnes and other district leaders. The meeting outlined some THSCA initiatives, including “A Seat at the Table.” Symank got in touch with Pacheco to set up Monday’s event. The THSCA hosted the very first “A Seat at the Table” event last May and is slated to host around 10 total around the state in its first year.

“We’ve seen a lot of really good females come into the coaching profession and leave for whatever reason,” Symank said. “But I feel like I’ve learned in my experience, having a support system of other females kind of walk down that path with you who have gone through similar experiences, whether it’s dealing with managing a program or the community or parents or trying to manage your family and all the expectations with that.

“…I’ve learned if you want to stay in this profession, it takes a village to raise your family and you really need that strong support system, so that was overall what my goal was tonight.”

A&M Consolidated head girls basketball coach Wendy Hines attended Monday’s event. She said when she used to attend THSCA coaching school years back she questioned why she went when she noticed the event focused on football and had few or no lectures for her to attend. Hines started going back a few years ago and noticed how different the event was, which she said showed her the THSCA was beginning to take serious care for its female coaches.

“I think sometimes coaches get into themselves and I just handle it this way and I don’t need to ask anybody anything because then they’re going to think I don’t know what I’m doing,” Hines said. “When you hear coaches, every coach, if they’re being honest, can tell you about some things that went well and things that didn’t go so well. So, when you hear other coaches in your profession say, oh, I dealt with that parent. Oh, I did this, that or the other, you’re thinking, OK, I’m on the right track. Or you may be able to feel approachable. I always try to be approachable. Come up and say, ‘Hey, Coach Hines, how would you handle this? Or have you had this happen before?’”

Monday’s event said a lot about the district’s administrators to think the topic was important, Hines said. At the end, Pacheco encouraged attendees to think about how to continue their conversations in follow up events or meetings. Hines said the next meeting is probably the most important one.

“Who’s going to be the person to step out and do the next one?” Hines said. “Whether it’s not on the school grounds or it may be at someone’s home to where they’re comfortable, I think it’s really important because it’s going to be that next one because if no one does it and it doesn’t come up, then it’s going to try and falter.”