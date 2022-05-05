CSISD hires Reed’s replacement

The College Station Independent School District has hired Kevin Starnes to replace retiring director of athletics Buddy Reed.

Starnes has been the AD at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD the last two years.

“Kevin has developed a reputation as an exceptional leader and possesses a strong vision and passion for developing athletic programs, students and coaches,” CISD superintendent Mike Martindale said in a release. “His experience in a highly decorated, two-high school district will be valuable for implementing processes and procedures to ensure even greater success for our student-athletes at all of our middle and high school campuses.”

Starnes also was assistant principal at Colleyville High for three years and associate principal for three more years. He also coached basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis and track at Brookshire-Royal, Kempner, Alvarado and Grapevine.

Starnes’ hiring, recommended by Martindale, is pending approval of the CISD board of trustees.