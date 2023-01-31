 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSISD high school cancels all Tuesday sporting events

The College Station school district postponed Tuesday's sporting events because of expected inclement weather.

The list of events canceled include:

 Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls basketball at Rudder, 5 p.m.

Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, 5 p.m.

College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls soccer at Magnolia, 5 p.m.

Magnolia boys soccer at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.

College Station girls soccer at Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Montgomery boys soccer at College Station, 5 p.m.

CSISD had originally announced Tuesday morning that they were canceling their sub-varsity games and moving up the start times of the varsity games to 5 p.m.

The Bryan girls and boys basketball games with Waco Midway were postponed Monday as District 12-6A, which also includes Copperas Cove, Pflugerville Weiss, Hut and Harker Heights postponed all Tuesday games.

