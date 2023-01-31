CSISD high school cancels all Tuesday sporting events

The College Station school district postponed Tuesday's sporting events because of expected inclement weather.

The list of events canceled include:

Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls basketball at Rudder, 5 p.m.

Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, 5 p.m.

College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls soccer at Magnolia, 5 p.m.

Magnolia boys soccer at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.

College Station girls soccer at Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Montgomery boys soccer at College Station, 5 p.m.

CSISD had originally announced Tuesday morning that they were canceling their sub-varsity games and moving up the start times of the varsity games to 5 p.m.

The Bryan girls and boys basketball games with Waco Midway were postponed Monday as District 12-6A, which also includes Copperas Cove, Pflugerville Weiss, Hut and Harker Heights postponed all Tuesday games.