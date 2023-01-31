 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSISD high school basketball games moved to 5 p.m. today

  • 0
hoops

The varsity high school basketball games involving College Station ISD have been moved to 5 p.m. today with all sub-varsity games canceled.

Today’s schedule is:

Rudder boys at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls at Rudder, 5 p.m.

Magnolia West girls at College Station, 5 p.m.

College Station boys at Magnolia West, 5 p.m.

Bryan had previously postponed its boys and girls games. The Vikings play in 12-6A, which postponed all its games. Those games are expected to be made up Wednesday, if possible.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert