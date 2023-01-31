CSISD high school basketball games moved to 5 p.m. today

The varsity high school basketball games involving College Station ISD have been moved to 5 p.m. today with all sub-varsity games canceled.
Today’s schedule is:
Rudder boys at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m.
A&M Consolidated girls at Rudder, 5 p.m.
Magnolia West girls at College Station, 5 p.m.
College Station boys at Magnolia West, 5 p.m.
Bryan had previously postponed its boys and girls games. The Vikings play in 12-6A, which postponed all its games. Those games are expected to be made up Wednesday, if possible.