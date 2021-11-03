CS Anglers take second place at Lake Somerville tournament

The College Station Anglers finished second at the Texas High School Bass Association Houston Division’s Lake Somerville tournament Saturday.

Montgomery won the team title with 12 fish weighing 31.84 pounds followed the CS Anglers (10 fish, 26.58 pounds, Magnolia Bass Dawgs (10, 26.16), Tomball Memorial (eight, 20.03) and Cypress Woods (five, 18.41). Brenham also placed seventh (five, 15.6), Anderson-Shiro eighth (six, 15.33), Caldwell FFA Bass Club 10th (four, 12.26) and Bryan ISD Anglers 17th (one, 2.14).

Colton Watson and Colby Ash placed fifth with four fish weighing 10.95 points, and teammates Charlie Eckhardt and Gabriel Tamayo finished sixth (three, 10.01) to lead the CS Anglers. Also for the CS Anglers, Luke Bennett finished 22nd (three, 5.62) followed by Brooks DeWitt and Tyler Chmelar (24th, three, 5.53), Jake Rinn and Aaron Hawryluk (28th, three, 5.19), Dalton Cordray and Bradley Boedeker (37th, two, 4.17), Cannon Kieschnick and Wilson Stapp 39th, two, 3.93), Parker Coyle and Harper Hall (57th, one, 2.71) and Mason Story and Tyler Bosse (86th, one, 1.62).

Bryan’s Kwincie Godfrey and Maverick Jaeger caught one bass weighing 2.14 to place 67th individually.

Montgomery leads the 26-team division race for team of the year with 200 points followed by the CS Anglers at 198.