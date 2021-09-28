Crisp passing leads College Station volleyball team past Katy Paetow in sweep

A nearly spotless night of passing had the College Station volleyball machine running smoothly Tuesday in a 25-10, 25-6, 25-16 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
While dominating first two sets, the Lady Cougars (28-2, 9-0) were rarely caught out of system by Paetow (11-21, 0-9) thanks to solid serve receiving and passing from senior libero Keira Herron and the College Station back line. Herron finished with a team-high 19 digs.
“We were in system almost 95% of the time,” Herron said. “And I think we were running everybody and running our plays well, and it was a very smooth, good-playing match for us.”
College Station finished with 56 digs overall, leading to 38 assists and 40 kills.
Sophomore Camryn Kimes paced College Station in kills with nine, followed by Emery Goerig and Riley Newton with seven apiece. Senior setter Abby Peterek recorded 20 assists, followed by senior Darby Nash with 10.
“Passing out of serve receive, we were doing really well and then the defensive touches and being able to read what they were bringing back, because they’re really scrappy,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “So we’d get a free ball or we’d get a tip ball back in, and they’d be able to handle that and make that work for us.”
College Station jumped to an early lead in the first set thanks to seven kills and three aces in its first 15 points. Two kills each by Kimes and Newton helped close the door on a set that ended on an ace from Herron.
The Lady Cougars finished the match with nine aces, including a run of three from Ava Martindale in the second set. With College Station already leading 9-4 in the second set, the junior defensive specialist rattled off 11 consecutive serves, including the three aces, to help push the Lady Cougars to a 19-4 lead they easily converted into a 2-0 match lead.
“We have so much depth in our defensive positions, and Ava is an awesome player,” Street said. “She’s one of our toughest servers. She went on a run, and it was such a big run that was super helpful. She’s very steadfast and very steady and does a great job for us.”
Four kills from junior outside hitter Marcella Deer and a pair from Peterek ended the set.
By the waning points of the second set, Street began using her bench, getting district experience for her deep squad. The result was a shaky start to the third set with slightly unorganized play aiding Paetow to a 6-3 lead. But six-point serving runs from Herron and Nash pulled the Lady Cougars away as they remained undefeated in 19-5A play.
Paetow outside hitter Abby Hardison led the Lady Panthers in kills with seven. Setter Caelyn Dumas had nine assists.
Tuesday was just another example of good preparation turning into positive results for the Lady Cougars, Street said.
“They’re ready,” Street said. “We’re starting the second round of district, and we’re excited about going through the first round undefeated, and that’s the goal for the second round as well. So when they come out strong and are executing well and are playing good balls, that’s all I can ask for. We’re excited about it.”