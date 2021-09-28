Crisp passing leads College Station volleyball team past Katy Paetow in sweep

College Station jumped to an early lead in the first set thanks to seven kills and three aces in its first 15 points. Two kills each by Kimes and Newton helped close the door on a set that ended on an ace from Herron.

The Lady Cougars finished the match with nine aces, including a run of three from Ava Martindale in the second set. With College Station already leading 9-4 in the second set, the junior defensive specialist rattled off 11 consecutive serves, including the three aces, to help push the Lady Cougars to a 19-4 lead they easily converted into a 2-0 match lead.

“We have so much depth in our defensive positions, and Ava is an awesome player,” Street said. “She’s one of our toughest servers. She went on a run, and it was such a big run that was super helpful. She’s very steadfast and very steady and does a great job for us.”

Four kills from junior outside hitter Marcella Deer and a pair from Peterek ended the set.

By the waning points of the second set, Street began using her bench, getting district experience for her deep squad. The result was a shaky start to the third set with slightly unorganized play aiding Paetow to a 6-3 lead. But six-point serving runs from Herron and Nash pulled the Lady Cougars away as they remained undefeated in 19-5A play.