The Bryan softball team found a way to shut down unexpected sprinklers but not the Copperas Cove offense.

The District 12-6A game at Lady Viking Field on Tuesday night had a three-minute delay after the first inning when four sprinklers went off in the outfield, giving everyone in attendance a good laugh. When play resumed ,the Lady Dawgs kept on smiling as they pounded their way to a 22-7 victory.

Cove (14-11-1, 3-4) scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to win the game via the 10-run rule. The Lady Dawgs sent 18 batters to the plate, getting 13 hits. Six batters each had two hits in the inning led by leadoff hitter Meagan Hunt. The left-handed batter started the inning with an infield single and later added a bases-clearing triple with an opposite-field double.

Hunt was 5 for 5 with four RBIs, scoring five times.

“That’s why she’s at the top of the lineup,” Cove coach Bryan Waller said. “She puts the ball, she put the ball where their defense wasn’t. She was the great slapper today and she moved people around.”

Hunt also was the winning pitcher, taking over in the third inning when Bryan (7-15, 4-4) rallied for a 6-4 lead.

“She came in strong and settled some things down,” Waller said. “I couldn’t be more happier for her than I could be right now. Because, she’s been needing a game like that.”

Cove had lost four straight, while Bryan had won three straight since dropping a pair of heartbreakers to Pflugerville Weiss (7-6) and state-ranked Waco Midway (12-11).

The Lady Vikings scored single runs in the first two innings, but really got rolling in the fourth. Ali Myers reached on a one-out single. Teegan Smith, who made a great catch in right field in the third, belted a double to center field and Ariana Williams followed with a two-run double to tie the score. Makayla Marquez walked on four pitches to chase Cove starting pitcher Lynsey Robinson. Cove shortstop Brenna Butler made a nice play for a force out, but back-to-back errors helped the Lady Vikings score two more runs.

The lead was short-lived as Cove scored five runs in the fourth on four hits, getting help from a trio of Bryan errors. Bryan got a run back in the bottom of the fourth thanks to singles by Hannah Miller and Heather Ollinger, but that paled to what Cove did in the fifth. Cove had six straight hits with one out and then five straight hits with two outs after a Bryan error extended the inning.

Cove hit the ball well in the first round against Bryan, having 12 hits in a 9-5 victory. The Lady Dawgs followed by beating Weiss 6-5 in 11 innings to be 2-0 in league play, but then was outscored 67-37 in their four-game losing streak, including back-to-back games of allowing 21 runs.

Cove now is right back in the playoff hunt.

“That’s one of the best innings we’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been with the program,” Waller said. “They responded well from getting down. They finally did what we asked them to do and believed in what they could do. They put some hits together and took advantage of some situations.”

NOTES — Waller, who graduated from Texas A&M, coached at Allen Academy in the mid-1990s, starting the softball program which later was disbanded.

Copperas Cove 22, Bryan 7

Cove;220;5(13);—;22;21;2

Bryan;114;10;—;7;10;6

Lynsey Robinson, Meagan Hunt (3), Larisa Perez (5) and Haylee Jennings; Martha Alvarado, Heather Ollinger (4), Alvarado (5), Brooke Scott (5) and Hannah Miller.

W — Hunt. L — Alvarado.

Leading hitters — COVE: Hunt 5-5, 2B, 4 RBIs; Perez 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Anissa Amaro 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Robinson 3-5, RBI; Gabby Emeana 2-5, 3 RBIs; Iliana Buitron 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs; Jennings 2-3; BRYAN: Miller 2-3; Faith Eppers 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bella Perez-DeLeon 1-3, 2B, RBI