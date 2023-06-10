College Station boys soccer coach Chad Peevey was named the Region 5 Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association. CS was 19-5-3, advancing to the Class 5A Region III championship game for the first time in school history. It also won 21-5A.
Cougars’ Peevey named Region 5’s best
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s been about the journey, not the end results for A&M Consolidated graduate and former College Station coach and teacher Robert Ondrase…
It was an opportunity that Colby Schniederjan couldn’t pass up.
There were a lot of reasons why Bryan and head coach Ricky Tullos didn’t have spring football drills, but maybe the biggest was the work that …
With an earlier start date to the school year in 2023-24, Rudder football head coach Eric Ezar and the Rangers did something they haven’t done…
Watch now as A&M Consolidated’s Payton Bjork and Trey Taylor discuss the Tigers' 7-on-7 team, the program's transition under new coach Bra…