Cornerstone Christian Academy Lady Cougars repeat as TCAL state champs

The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls basketball team claimed its second straight Texas Christian Athletic League’s Class 2A title by defeating Marshall Christian 60-30 on Feb. 26 in Duncanville.

Freshman Alli Warden had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists to earn the tournament’s most valuable player honors for the Lady Cougars. Seniors Jazmin Olivarez and Emily Fraley also made the all-tournament team. Olivarez had 13 points, four assists and three steals in the title game, while the 5-foot-7 Fraley had eight points and six offensive rebounds.

The trio came up big in the championship game, but the Lady Cougars (18-6) relied on balance and experience for a successful season. Their five leading scorers averaged between 3.8 and 7.6 points per game for the season.

“This team has been playing together for a long time,” Cornerstone head coach Silas McNiece said. “They had a good tournament, and they shot the ball well. We were just playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”

Cornerstone made 28 of 72 field goals in the state title game (38.9%). It was 0 of 8 from the free-throw line but forced 29 turnovers, coming up with 15 steals.

Cornerstone has had a girls basketball program approximately seven or eight years, McNiece said. He was the head coach for five seasons, leaving for the 2020-21 season before returning this season. The future looks as bright as the past.

Cornerstone, which used 12 players in the championship game, is losing three seniors — Tori Duron, Fraley and Olivarez, who averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 steals per game.

“We had some young players on this year’s team who have contributed a lot,” McNiece said. “We hope that this can continue, but there’s going to be some other good young teams in the league that also will have players coming back who will be gunning for us.”

Cornerstone advanced to the state tournament after going 6-0 in district, sweeping league mates Angleton Christian, Humble Christian and Texas Christian Academy, a team it also beat in the state semifinals 36-11. Sophomore Katie Lloyd had 10 points and Warden added eight in the semifinal, while sophomore Audrey Crow had 11 rebounds, Warden had nine and Fraley added seven. Lloyd also had five steals.

Cornerstone returned four starters from last year’s 2A state championship team that defeated Poetry Community Christian 32-15. Warden also was the leading scorer in that game with 13 points.

Cornerstone’s leading scorer for the season was 5-3 Lloyd who averaged 7.6 points per game along with 3.9 steals, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The team’s other leading scorers were 5-2 sophomore Faith Heck (6 ppg, 3.2 spg), Warden (4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.2 spg, 2.1 apg) and 5-7 sophomore Reagan Gardner (4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg). Rounding out the team are 5-8 Crow, 5-6 freshman Hannah Higginbotham, 5-5 junior Logan Meadows, 5-6 sophomore Moriah Ely, 5-6 freshman Cami Warden.

• NOTES — Cornerstone rents the Lincoln Center or Neal Center for home games and practices at a local church. ... Cornerstone went 2-3 against UIL schools, beating Richards 45-32 and North Zulch 25-18 and losing to Fayetteville 43-16, Caldwell 37-26 and Leon 30-26. Brazos Christian beat Cornerstone 49-25 and 50-28, while the Lady Cougars swept Allen Academy 33-22 and 33-17 this season. ... Alli Warden hit 10 of 19 field goals in the title game, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. Olivarez hit 6 of 12 field goals and her lone 3-point attempt.