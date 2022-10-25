Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season

The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process.

Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale.

The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury of knowing they were headed to the postseason, having clinched third place behind Waco Midway and Pflugerville Weiss. Bryan (13-28, 4-8), though, needed a victory to force a playoff with Hutto (21-16, 5-7) for fourth place.

Bryan scored the match’s first five points and led by as many as six in the first set, but Cove took control with a 4-1 run that gave it a 20-16 lead. The Lady Vikings fell behind by seven points in each of the next two sets, managing to rally both times for ties but couldn’t get over the hump.

“We knew our back was against the wall. This was kind of a do-or-die situation for us,” Bryan coach Kayli Kane said. “I think Cove played a lot more relaxed than us, and it showed. We were super tense.”

After the great start, Bryan made five errors while letting Cove climb within 11-10 in the first set. The Lady Vikings also made four mistakes during Cove’s run that put it in position to close out the set.

“We made a lot of errors at critical moments tonight,” Kane said. “We weren’t able to sustain. We would kind of play catchup and then falter a little bit. I think we’ve just got to be a little better at being a little bit more mentally tough.”

Bryan showed its grit in the second and third sets. Cove took an 8-1 lead in the second set, but the Lady Vikings tied it at 11 on a 7-2 run. Bryan junior Carmella Jones had three kills and a block, and junior Alexis Burton hit a well-placed shot for another kill during the run.

The second set was tied at every point from 11 through 22. Cove closed it on a dink shot by Chloe Tuiasosopo, an ace from Leila Cooks and a Bryan error.

Cove built a 12-5 lead in the third set, forcing Kane to take both of her timeouts. Bryan tied the game at 19 on a 9-2 run with solid plays from sophomore Madi Polasek, senior Zaliayah Richardson, senior Kennedy Porter and senior Alyssa Moore, who tied the set with a block. But Cove got re-energized with kills by Iliana Burton, Olivia Martinez and Jakhi Smith, allowing it to close out the set.

Bryan was in position to extend its season in part because it gutted out a 25-22, 25-10, 15-25, 13-25, 15-13 victory the first time the teams met.

“When we played at Cove, we didn’t make as many errors as we did tonight,” Kane said. “And they played pretty solid tonight. When we played at Cove, they had a lot of unforced errors that they didn’t make tonight.”

Despite the loss, Kane was upbeat about her first season at Bryan.

“It’s only the beginning for us. We’ve come a really long way,” Kane said. “We have a lot of inexperienced varsity players. Only two or three of them had any varsity experience. It was kind of a building year and a way for our seniors to set the pace for our underclassmen and see what we could do and how we could grow. I think they really rose to the occasion. From day one to today, we’re a completely different team.”

Bryan’s seniors — Addison Bostwick, Emma Hazlett, Micayla Polasek, Moore, Richardson and Porter — were honored after the match.

“They’re really, really special,” Kane said. “I don’t have a bad thing to say about any of them. They are amazing women. They are super smart. All of them are at the top of their class. They left their mark on this program.”

Madi Polasek ended with nine kills and Jones added six. Polasek also had 13 digs and Porter added 11. Junior Alli Warden had 17 assists.