Controlled tempo pushes A&M Consolidated boys basketball team past Lake Creek

The No. 18 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team has proven it can find success in a very up-tempo style of play.

The Tigers added a level of control to the speed them secure a 71-53 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday in District 21-5A action.

“We have to be mindful of keeping control of the game,”Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “I think the guys did a great job with it and listening to the coaching staff when they told them what we needed to do and be sound mentally and capitalize what was given to us instead of going in and trying to force and create.”

At Daily’s repeated command to “make him work,” the Tiger defense opened the game with a suffocating full-court press that forced 11 first-half turnovers that led to 10 points. Consol (16-6, 4-0) turned an early 6-2 lead into a 22-12 advantage and led 38-25 at halftime.

But before the halftime buzzer rang, Consol’s aggressiveness turned into easy free-throw chances for the Lions, who were in the bonus with seven minutes to play in the second quarter. Lake Creek (17-8, 2-2) shot 19 free throws in the first half and made 10 of them.

The trend continued in the second half with Lake Creek scoring seven of its 19 points in the third quarter at the free-throw line. The Lions cut Consol’s lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter at 56-44.

By the end of the game, three Tiger players had four fouls.

“One thing we are going to make sure we work on more in practice is being able to get away from so many fouls with penetration,” Daily said. “That’s something that we can show in that third quarter where we had them on the line. We have to understand the importance of playing defense soundly.”

Consol turned to a four-corners style offense to drain the clock in the fourth quarter, and it opened up driving lanes for the Tigers to lay in easy buckets or dish off the drive for open shots.

“Also in the half-court set, that’s something that is a big positive for us this week,” Daily said. “Not just capitalizing in transition buckets, but being able to stay sound and run the play the proper way.”

Consol guard Justin Gooden paced the Tigers with 12 points, followed by Zaylan Duran with 11 and Adam Jackson with 10.

Lake Creek do-it-all guard Braedon Bigott netted 33 points, including four 3-pointers.

With an undefeated district record, Consol remains atop the 21-5A standings alongside Magnolia West. Though the district season is young, Daily said he has seen his team understand the importance of each game as the season moves on.

“Every game is going to be a dogfight, and you can’t come out flat,” he said. “You have to play sound, and I think something that the coaching staff has stressed from the beginning of the season is being able to overcome adversity, being able to overcome teams when they have runs like what Lake Cree, had tonight when they went on a run in the third quarter. We were still sound mentally.”

A&M Consolidated 71, Montgomery Lake Creek 53

LAKE CREEK (17-8, 2-2) — Braedon Bigott 33, Everett Gawlikowski 5, Trace Spencer 4, Seth Cantu 4, Landon Ware 3, Aedan Lewis 2, Ramsey Sato 1, Sawyer Matchett 1.

CONSOL (16-6, 4-0) — Justin Gooden 12, Zaylan Duren 11, Adam Jackson 10, Zauntavion Jessie 8, Caden Young 7, Jameson Chambers 4, LaChauncey Thomas 4, Kaden Lewis 3, Jacob Stolz 2, Asaph Daily 1.

Lake Creek;12;13;19;9;—;53

Consol;22;16;18;15;—;71

