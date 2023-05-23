A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough tied for 19th at the Class 5A boys state golf tournament at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club. Clough, a Mary-Hardin Baylor signee, shot rounds of 77 and 75 for an 8-over 152 total. Texarkana’s Thomas Curry took medalist honors at under 10-under 134 (66-68), five shots ahead of Frisco Wakeland’s Luke Colton.

Montgomery Lake Creek won the boys title at 9-over 595, beating Smithson Valley by six strokes. Frisco Wakeland was third at 605. It was Lake Creek’s first title.

Centerville sophomore Ty Chrisman was seventh in 2A at 9-over 151 at Austin’s Lions Golf Course. Lindsay won at 49-over 617 followed by New Home and Albany. It was Lindsay’s second straight title.

Franklin junior Ryan Tucker tied for 17th in 3A at 17-over 171 at Austin’s Jimmy Clay Golf Course. Callisburg won state at 37-over 613 followed by Brock Gold (621) and Bowie (643).

Austin Westlake won the 6A title at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club at 3-under 573, five shots ahead of Lake Travis. Houston Memorial was third at 583. It was Westlake’s sixth straight title.

Canyon Randall won the 4A title at Austin’s Legends Golf Course at 27-over 603, four shots ahead of Andrews. Sulphur Springs (615) was third.

Wildorado won Class A at Austin’s Plum Creek Golf Course at 126-over 694 followed by Borden County and Earth Springlake.