The A&M Consolidated baseball team will play defending state champ Georgetown in a Class 5A best-of-3 area playoff series. The opener will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown with the second game 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field. A third game, if needed, would be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown.
Consol to face defending state champs
A&M Consolidated’s Cole Bentz is arguably one of the toughest outs in high school baseball.
