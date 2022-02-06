 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Consol swimmers & divers to compete at Class 5A regional meet
Consol swimmers & divers to compete at Class 5A regional meet

A&M Consolidated will have 29 competitors at the Class 5A Region V swimming & diving championships Monday and Tuesday at the Texas A&M Student Recreation Natatorium.

Monday’s prelims will start at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesday’s finals will start at 9:30 a.m. The top two finishers in each event qualify for state Feb. 18-19 in Austin. The event was postponed last week because of inclement weather.

Consol, which won 19-5A by winning 20 of 22 events, has entries in all six relays. Consol senior competitors are Hailey Buenemann, Lydia Demlow, Andrew Larsen, Connor McGuire, Michael Peng, Jackson Shannon and Eric Xiao; juniors are Zody Bennett, Margaret Cunningham, Ally Duan, Carston Johnson, Ariana Granda-Moncayo, Brendan Owens, Jonah Ozmetin, Claire Riley, Michael Yang and Grace Yeh; sophomores are Garett Gammill, Ian Lindberg, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Will Peacock, Sam Poole, David Reynolds, Hannah Sanchez-Owsik and Sammy Shankar; freshmen are Jayden Buenemann, Ella Coker, Annie Dent and Katherine Rasmussen.

