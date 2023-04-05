BRENHAM – The A&M Consolidated softball team made its first 21-5A triumph memorable by rallying for a 13-12 victory in eight innings after trailing 8-1 after an inning.

Consol’s Mackenzie Burdett singled on a 1-2 pitch to drive in the winning run. Freshman Emma Ford went 3 for 4 with singles in the first and seventh and a double in the fourth, driving in four runs. Consol (11-10, 1-8) had 14 hits with Quinn Zaragoza leading the way with four. Burdett and Brooklyn Gidley also had multiple hits. Consol also stole seven bases.

Consol earned a split of the season series with the Cubettes, who won the first meeting 17-0 on a one-hitter.

Consol forced extra innings Tuesday night by scoring five in the seventh, including a three-run homer by Savannah Coleman on a 3-0 pitch. Raegan Johnson pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk to get the victory in relief of starting pitcher Grace Rayborn. Brianna Garcia threw 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Brenham’s Halle Scheel had a single and double with an RBI. Avery Maurer had a triple and drove in three runs. Kinley Antkowiak had a two-run single, while Kaylyn Rodriguez and Sarah Mabie each added RBI singles. McKenzie Tiemann and Stella Landry each had doubles.

Consol will be home to Magnolia (15-8, 5-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Brenham (21-8, 6-3) fell into a tie with College Station for second behind league-leading Montgomery Lake Creek (28-0, 9-0). The Cubettes will play Rudder at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Travis Fields.

— Eagle staff report