Magnolia was able to outslug A&M Consolidated for a 15-9 victory in District 21-5A softball action Monday night at Tiger Field.

Magnolia’s Henlee Moskowicz had four hits, including a triple and two runs batted in. Stevie South had a trio of hits, including a double and triple with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Leah Hammack struck out seven and had two hits.

Consol (11-11, 1-9) will be home to College Station at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Magnolia (16-8, 6-4) will be home to Rudder on Tuesday.