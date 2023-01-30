Consol, Rudder boys meet for 21-5A lead

The weather forecast for Tuesday is cold temperatures and dreary conditions, but it will be toasty and rocking in A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym at 6:30 p.m. as the Tigers and Rudder boys basketball teams play for the District 21-5A lead.

Consol (20-7, 8-1) and Rudder (26-4, 8-1) have a game lead on Magnolia West (16-6, 7-2) with only five games left in the regular season.

“We’re coming down to the wire,” A&M Consolidated coach Andrew Daily said. “The end of the road is here. The second round of district and everyone is trying to really and truly push for one of those [top] four [playoff] spots, so no one is going to lie down. That’s one thing that we’re seeing and that’s the beauty of what we like in our district is everyone is going to come and compete and play.”

Rudder warmed up for the game with a 60-39 romp over Magnolia on Friday, while Consol had to rally from a first-half deficit to beat rival College Station, 48-35. The CS Cougars (18-12, 4-5) are battling Montgomery (12-15, 4-5) and Montgomery Lake Creek (19-11, 4-5) for the district’s last playoff spot.

“We celebrate and be thankful for this win [over College Station],” Daily said after the game, “but at the same time, we got to get ready to go for Tuesday night.”

Consol won the first meeting over Rudder 67-50 as the Tigers jumped out to a 34-18 halftime lead. Kaden Lewis had 18 points to lead four Tigers who had at least nine points. Rudder got 13 points from Kentun King and 11 from Kevin Holmes.

Bryan-College Station originally was going to have a pair of basketball games on Tuesday night for the district lead, but the Bryan girls game against Waco Midway in 12-6A at Viking Gym was postponed because of weather. All basketball games in 12-6A for boys and girls were put on hold.

The Waco Midway girls (20-10, 9-1) have a game lead on Pflugerville Weiss (15-11, 8-2) with Bryan (17-8, 7-2) a half game back in the seven-team district. Bryan is coming off a 55-51 loss at Weiss on Friday night that denied the Lady Vikings a chance to play Waco Midway for the outright district lead.

The girls race in 21-5A is more defined after College Station (17-14, 10-1) defeated A&M Consolidated on Friday night while Montgomery Lake Creek (20-9, 9-2) was losing to Brenham. College Station has the inside track to an outright title with Brenham (15-13, 6-5) the only team with a winning district record it will face in the final three games of the regular season.