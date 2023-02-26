Both the A&M Consolidated and Rudder boys basketball teams will be in Class 5A regional quarterfinal action Tuesday night with Consol facing second-ranked Killeen Ellison at 7:30 p.m. in Elgin while Rudder will play Pflugerville Connally at 7 p.m. in Cameron.

The Consol-Ellison winner will meet the 16th-ranked Port Arthur Memorial-Baytown Sterling winner, while the Rudder-Connally winner will meet the third-ranked Fort Bend Marshall-Houston Madison winner.

The Region III tournament will be at Cy-Fair ISD on Friday and Saturday.

• Hearne will play Gruver. The Hearne girls basketball team in its first trip to the state tournament will play the Gruver Lady Hounds at 10 a.m. Friday in the Class 2A semifinals in the San Antonio Alamodome.

The unranked Lady Eagles (33-8) defeated 10th-ranked Big Sandy 49-45 for the Region IV title. Ninth-ranked Gruver (29-5), the defending state champ making its fifth appearance at the state tournament, defeated seventh-ranked Panhandle 38-36 to win Region I.

Third-ranked Lipan (33-3) will play sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill (31-6) in the other semifinal game at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Lipan, making its 10th trip to state, won state in 2021 by beating Martin’s Mill. Lipan also won state in 2016 by beating Nazareth for the A crown. This is Martin’s Mill 17th trip to state. The Lady Mustangs, making their third straight trip, won their sixth state title in 2019 by beating Grapeland.

Friday’s winners will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the 2A state title.