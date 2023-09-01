A&M Consolidated junior quarterback Will Hargett’s No. 2 jersey was fitting, as he gave Tiger fans plenty of deja vu in Friday’s 38-8 victory over the UANL Auténticos Tigres at Tigerland Stadium on Friday night.

Hargett concluded Consol’s second offensive drive with a 10-yard strike to senior wide receiver Payton Bjork in the back corner of the end zone to put the Tigers up 10-0 over the visitors from Monterey, Mexico with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

One quarter later, Hargett successfully marched the Tigers downfield and put the Tigers in scoring position with less than 30 seconds left in the first half. Hargett rolled right before once again finding Bjork all alone in the back corner of the end zone, this time for a 27-yard score to make it 24-0.

“I thought he played really well,” Consol head coach Brandon Schmidt said. “I thought his progression from last week to this week was really good and his progression from this week to next week will do the same thing.”

Hargett’s aerial bombardment would be responsible for 200 yards and scores on three of the Tigers’ five trips to the end zone. His legs added one more score on a 9-yard scramble that put Consol up 17-0 with 11 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

That score was set up by a D.J. Darnell interception, one of several stellar defensive stops that Schmidt said is something Tiger fans should get used to seeing.

“Our defense played lights out tonight, [and] they played lights out last week,” Schmidt said. “It’s going to be an expectation here at A&M Consolidated that we play great defense.”

The Tiger defense began their home opener by smothering UANL’s offense on its opening drive. A short punt followed, and Consol began its opening drive on the opponent’s 34-yard line. That set up a 26-yard field goal from senior Tyler Poling for the game’s first score.

UANL found the end zone for the first time with 40 seconds left in the contest thanks to a 5-yard rush by Mario Leonardo Vasquez that concluded a nine-and-a-half minute long, 18-play drive. The Tigres added the 2-point conversion on a reverse pass.

Bjork scored on both of his catches, while receivers Ellis Myers and Nicolas Garcia each added a touchdown catch from Hargett and Poling, respectively. Garcia led the Tigers in receiving yards with 81 on five catches.

“We’ve got a really strong receiving corps,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got high expectations for those guys. They do a great job running routes and a great job catching the ball. They’re just a good group.”

Consol’s next action will be Friday at Lufkin in the Tigers’ final nondistrict game. UANL will return to College Station on Sept. 15 to face College Station High School.