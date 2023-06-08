It’s been about the journey, not the end results for A&M Consolidated graduate and former College Station coach and teacher Robert Ondrasek, which is why he’s still going strong.

Ondrasek, who was a teacher and coach for almost four decades, will be honored for all his hard work by being inducted into the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas’ Hall of Fame on Friday in New Braunfels.

The youth he tutored is what Ondrasek remembers most in becoming one of the best in his field.

“Cross country kids are everything you want from a kid,” Ondrasek said. “I’m not saying 100% of them, but the majority are very intelligent. They have no ego. They want to work. They want to do things right. In camp we talk as coaches that we want abnormal kids because that’s not the norm anymore. Not all kids are like that.”

The youth he coached is topped by sons Kyle and Kevin.

“We got to go to state a couple of times together and to nationals,” Ondrasek said. “That was an amazing thing, to go to Oregon [for nationals].”

Amazing, because Ondrasek couldn’t coach the team under UIL rules so his wife Jane did. Those were priceless moments for 1978 A&M Consolidated graduate who played basketball, baseball and ran cross country for the Tigers. He started his coaching career at Euless Trinity (1983-93) and had stops at Southlake Carroll (1993-2008), Giddings (2008-12) and College Station (2012-19) before retiring. He was heavy into football at first with few programs in the state at that time more well known than Euless Trinity or Southlake Carroll.

“Those are big football schools,” Ondrasek said. “That was my path.”

He veered away from football and started coaching cross country during his time at Southlake Carroll, having some success. Team victories along with coaching his sons was the peak of his career. After his sons graduated, Ondrasek wanted to get back to his grass roots, which coincided with his mother dying.

“I wanted to be home with my family, because everyone still lived in the Brazos Valley,” said Ondrasek, who moved back without having a job.

He landed in Giddings as cross country and track coach along with helping with soccer. He spent four years there, then spent his last seven years at College Station, which opened in 2012.

He wasn't retiring as much as he was shifting gears. Along with running cows on his farm, he runs four summer camps in June and July at the Top Tier Training facility near Caldwell, which he founded in 2008.

“All the other sports have camps and cross country kids really had no place to go,” Ondrasek said.

When he moved back, he got involved with another camp and they’d make annual treks to West Texas.

“It was a lot of travel and kind of expensive,” Ondrasek said. “When we moved from the Metroplex down here and we had some land and I thought, ‘Umm, wonder if we could attract some kids?’ Because they deserve it.’”

It was a good fit because cross country runners at the time in this area had few options.

“If you are not running in the summer in Texas in cross country, you don’t compete in the fall,” Ondrasek said. “It’s a sport that’s made in the summer.”

Retired A&M Consolidated track coach James Giese was preaching that to Ondrasek and anyone who would listen in the 1970s.

“We didn’t know it, but we did it,” Ondrasek said. “That’s why we were so dang successful.”

Ondrasek ran for Giese during his heyday as the Tigers won 11 state championships.

“One of the reasons Giese was so good was because he was ahead of his time,” Ondrasek said. “Most people were throwing an assistant basketball coach in there [to coach cross country]. I’m not so sure why Consolidated decided to go in [and hire a cross country coach] but when they did it, they picked the right guy.”

Giese was the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas' Hall of Fame initial inductee in 2007. Ironically, Ondrasek was the organization’s president at the time.

Ondrasek just finished a four-day camp Thursday with more than 60 runners from the Dallas Fort-Worth area along with participants from East Bernard, Luling, Sealy and Giddings. Runners from Highland Park and Flower Mound will be in for next week’s camp.

“It’s fun,” said Ondrasek, jokingly adding that they don’t discriminate against smaller schools, because it’s nice for them to interact with those from larger schools, work with coaches who specialize in the sport and have access to national exposure.

Next week, Flower Mound coach Andrew Cook will help with the camp. His girls won the Class 6A title in 2021 and he had runners win both individual cross country national championships that year as well.

Some of the other coaches who bring their youth to the camps help, but it’s basically Ondrasek and son Kevin, who was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M and also was at Samford, Florida State and Southern Mississippi and his own running company, Thunder Road Running.

“Running is a way to get them there, but we really talk more about building character and having a positive attitude and to overcome whatever life throws at you,” Ondrasek said. “It’s really more of that which is what the coaches like.”

Interest in distance running in the state in the last decade has improved significantly, the 63-year-old Ondrasek said.

“When you have girls who are running 4:40 in the mile and breaking 10 in the two mile, that’s national stuff,” he said. “So yes, it’s gotten big.”

When Ondrasek started coaching cross country the state’s power was in the Greater Houston area led by The Woodlands’ legendary Danny Green and Kingwood.

“Now, it’s shifted up to the Metroplex with Southlake and Flower Mound,” Ondrasek said. “There’s a lot of options now. And with Title XI, there’s a lot of money given to girls running distance [in college].”

Ondrasek may never really retire.

NOTES – Green is in the Hall of Fame and so is former Texas A&M assistant track coach Ed Marchinkiewicz. … Ondrasek and his wife will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this month. … Kyle Ondrasek is a firefighter in Conroe.