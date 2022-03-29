 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Consol girls roll by Austin McCallum, 4-0

  • 0
033022-bcs-sports-consolp1

A&M Consolidated’s Kate Homeyer (3) controls the ball against Austin McCallum’s Caroline Owen (18) during game action at Giddings High School on Tuesday.

 MICHAEL MILLER, THE EAGLE

GIDDINGS — A&M Consolidated repeated history by breezing past the Austin McCallum Lady Knights 4-0 in Class 5A area girls soccer playoff action Tuesday night.

Consol (16-8) beat McCallum 5-0 last year and had another dominating performance.

Sophomore Morgan Marino got Consol rolling with a goal after about 12 minutes with an assist by freshman Chloe Murr. Senior Jennifer Ramirez added a second goal before halftime with an assist to freshman Khloe Winkelmann.

Consol added two more goals after intermission. Sophomore Grace Tomlinson scored an unassisted goal off a free kick and Winkelmann completed the scoring.

“We were coming off a tough, hard-fought win on Friday, so we responded exactly how we needed to and we used that confidence as a springboard to do the right thing,” Consol coach Caleb Blakley said.

Consol’s defense and junior goalkeeper Reagan Lee led the way against McCallum (19-3-1), which returned nine seniors.

People are also reading…

Sophomores Kira Merrell and Grace Tomlinson played well in front of Lee as did seniors Meghan Moore and Evi Brieden and junior Addy Kieschnick.

Consol will play Pflugerville Hendrickson in the regional quarterfinals Friday at a site to be determined.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington State Postgame: Buzz Williams, Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert