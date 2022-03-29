Consol girls roll by Austin McCallum, 4-0

GIDDINGS — A&M Consolidated repeated history by breezing past the Austin McCallum Lady Knights 4-0 in Class 5A area girls soccer playoff action Tuesday night.

Consol (16-8) beat McCallum 5-0 last year and had another dominating performance.

Sophomore Morgan Marino got Consol rolling with a goal after about 12 minutes with an assist by freshman Chloe Murr. Senior Jennifer Ramirez added a second goal before halftime with an assist to freshman Khloe Winkelmann.

Consol added two more goals after intermission. Sophomore Grace Tomlinson scored an unassisted goal off a free kick and Winkelmann completed the scoring.

“We were coming off a tough, hard-fought win on Friday, so we responded exactly how we needed to and we used that confidence as a springboard to do the right thing,” Consol coach Caleb Blakley said.

Consol’s defense and junior goalkeeper Reagan Lee led the way against McCallum (19-3-1), which returned nine seniors.

Sophomores Kira Merrell and Grace Tomlinson played well in front of Lee as did seniors Meghan Moore and Evi Brieden and junior Addy Kieschnick.

Consol will play Pflugerville Hendrickson in the regional quarterfinals Friday at a site to be determined.